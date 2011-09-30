MILAN, Sept 30 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
STATE-OWNED ASSETS
Italy could raise 35-40 billion euros from sales of real
estate and other0 state-owned assets to cut its public debt, the
Treasury said on Thursday.
ENI
The group is in talks with Russia's Rosneft to join a Black
Sea oil project that Chevron quit three months ago, the Wall
street Journal reported citing a person familiar with the
matter.
Eni has already reached its target of 1 billion euros and is
looking at subscriptions to its retail bond of around 1.2
billion euros, MF said, citing the company.
UNICREDIT
The bank's CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Thursday he had
heard nothing if the bank was part of the systemically important
financial institutions (SIFI), but added he was taking it for
granted. In June he said he expected the bank to be at the low
end spectrum of a SIFI bank classification.
* UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, with banking association ABI,
have asked the Basel committee to modify the SIFI rules, MF
reported.
* BANCA POPOLARE MILANO
Mediobanca will guarantee the 800 million euro capital hike
on two conditions: that governance is radically reformed and
that the management board has truly independent members, Il Sole
24 Ore said. The paper said that the head of private equity
Investindustrial, interested in a management role at the bank,
has his team ready.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The group is interested in the telecoms infrastructure of
Israel's Israel Electronic Corporation, Finanza e Mercati said
citing a local newspaper.
AUTOGRILL
The group said on Thursday it was launching a buyback
programme for a maximum of 12.7 million shares, equal to 5
percent of capital.
IMPREGILO
The Italian supreme court has annuled the decision of a
lower court which ruled against a new seizure of Impregilo
assets to the tune of around 245 million euros, a legal source
said on Thursday.
* TERNA
The Italian grid operator is in talks with the Italian
railways to buy 14,000 kilometres of power network, Il
Messaggero said without citing soources.
ACEA
The Rome utility is interested in the 530 megawatt
hydroelectric power plant at Terni belonging to E.ON Italia
(EONGn.DE), MF said
