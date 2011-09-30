MILAN, Sept 30 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

STATE-OWNED ASSETS

Italy could raise 35-40 billion euros from sales of real estate and other0 state-owned assets to cut its public debt, the Treasury said on Thursday.

ENI

The group is in talks with Russia's Rosneft to join a Black Sea oil project that Chevron quit three months ago, the Wall street Journal reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

Eni has already reached its target of 1 billion euros and is looking at subscriptions to its retail bond of around 1.2 billion euros, MF said, citing the company.

UNICREDIT

The bank's CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Thursday he had heard nothing if the bank was part of the systemically important financial institutions (SIFI), but added he was taking it for granted. In June he said he expected the bank to be at the low end spectrum of a SIFI bank classification.

* UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, with banking association ABI, have asked the Basel committee to modify the SIFI rules, MF reported.

* BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

Mediobanca will guarantee the 800 million euro capital hike on two conditions: that governance is radically reformed and that the management board has truly independent members, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said that the head of private equity Investindustrial, interested in a management role at the bank, has his team ready.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The group is interested in the telecoms infrastructure of Israel's Israel Electronic Corporation, Finanza e Mercati said citing a local newspaper.

AUTOGRILL

The group said on Thursday it was launching a buyback programme for a maximum of 12.7 million shares, equal to 5 percent of capital.

IMPREGILO

The Italian supreme court has annuled the decision of a lower court which ruled against a new seizure of Impregilo assets to the tune of around 245 million euros, a legal source said on Thursday. * TERNA

The Italian grid operator is in talks with the Italian railways to buy 14,000 kilometres of power network, Il Messaggero said without citing soources.

ACEA

The Rome utility is interested in the 530 megawatt hydroelectric power plant at Terni belonging to E.ON Italia (EONGn.DE), MF said

