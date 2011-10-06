MILAN Oct 6 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

MOODY'S ITALIAN BANKS DOWNGRADES

Moody's took rating actions on Italian banks on Wednesday including Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit following its downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt.

MOODY'S SUB-SOVEREIGN DOWNGRADES

Moody's cut 30 Italian sub-sovereign ratings on Wednesday after its sovereign downgrade of Italian debt.

GENERALI

Moody's has revised to 'negative' from 'stable' the outlook on the insurer's ratings following its downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt. The agency confirmed Generali's ratings saying the group was "somewhat insulated from Italian stress."

ENI

Italian oil major Eni fears its largest oilfield in Libya, known as Elephant, may be in ruins, which could dash hopes of a speedy return of Libyan supplies to global markets after months of war.

Moody's has cut Eni's senior unsecured ratings to 'A1' from 'Aa3'. The outlook is negative.

ENEL

Moody's has cut its ratings on the utility to 'A3' with a negative outlook.

TERNA

Moody's has downgraded the power grid company to 'A3' with a negative outlook.

FINMECCANICA

Moody's has downgraded the defence group to 'Baa2' with a stable outlook. * TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's biggest telecom operator does not need a capital increase as it can face the cost of its 1.2 billion euro bid for fourth generation mobile licences, its executive chairman told Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The Bank of Italy is disappointed about wrangling among trade union shareholders at Banca Popolare di Milano Over candidate slates to be presented for the bank's new supervisory board, a source said on Wednesday. * Employee-shareholders' association 'Amici della Bipiemme' has got in touch with former UniCredit's banker Pietro Modiano for their slate of candidates to the bank's new supervisory board, La Stampa reported. * New shares under the bank's capital increase will be issued on Oct. 31, Il Messaggero said.

* FIAT

The car maker's commitment to investing in Italy are unchanged, Fiat's Chairman John Elkann was quoted as saying by several newspapers on Thursday.

* A2A

The utility is set to convert a loan it made to fibre-optic provider Metroweb into a 19 percent equity stake which will eventually rise to around 25 percent, Il Messaggero reported. * UNICREDIT

Shareholder foundation Crt is considering writing down its stake in the bank.

ACEA , EDISON

Italian utility Acea will take legal action to seek damages from France's EDF after the French utility acquired a majority stake in 2005 in Edison affiliate Edipower, Acea said on Wednesday.

