GROWTH MEASURES

The head of Italy's main business federation Confindustria threatened on Friday to walk out of roundtable talks with the government if there is no swift action to stimulate growth and make deep reforms to taxes, pensions and public spending.

UNICREDIT * Italy's largest bank can strengthen its capital by retaining profits and via small divestments and any capital increase depends on its strategic plan and financial market conditions, its CEO said on Monday.

Early indications from meetings between the bank's foundation shareholders, that own around 13 percent of capital, are that CEO Federico Ghizzoni and Chairman Dieter Rampl could be reconfirmed in their positions next year, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

The Singapore sovereign fund GIC is not interested in investing in the bank since it does not want to increase its exposure to Europe's financial sector, La Stampa said on Sunday without citing sources.

* BANCO POPOLARE

Italy's sixth largest bank had a core tier 1 ratio of 6.6 percent at the end of September and aims to bring that up to 7 percent at the end of next year without any capital increase, its chief executive said in an interview on Monday.

* MEDIOBANCA

Net profit from the investment bank's "industrial" operations, before any investment impairments, is seen at more than 500 million euros in the year to June 2012, la Repubblica said in its letter to the investor feature on Monday.

* FIAT

The Italian auto maker confirmed on Monday it will build a Jeep brand sports utility vehicle at its Mirafiori, Turin plant. In a separate statement on Monday it said it is quitting employers group Confindustria.

The group's U.S. affiliate Chrysler will withdraw 657 vehicles because of production problems that could damage the engine, the Wall Street Journal said on Saturday.

ENI

It will be up to the new future government in Libya to decide on oil and commercial contracts in the country, LIbya's de facto Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril said at a meeting in Tripoli with Italian Foreign Minister Franco Frattini, newspapers reported on Saturday.

Eni's retail bond could raise up to 1.5 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday without citing sources.

BANKS

La Stampa said on Sunday Russian business tycoon Roustam Tariko was interested in buying stakes in Italian banks But did not say which.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italy's private equity fund Clessidra has not scheduled a meeting the Bank of Italy to discuss a possible investment in the cooperative bank, Clessidra said on Friday.

A board meeting on Tuesday will discuss the role of the bank's powerful trade unions in career advancement at the bank, a source said on Friday.

ENEL

The company said on Friday it signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank for a 350 million euro loan to cover part of its investments in efficiency improvements to the Italian electricity network.

Enel and A2A have declined to place bids by the end-September tender deadline to build four hydro power plants in Montenegro, at an estimated cost of 600 million euros ($805 million), Montenegro officials said.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The directories company could increase pressure on stakeholders to reach agreement on restructuring Seat's debt by October 31 when a 52 million euros bond payment falls due, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

PININFARINA

French billionaire Vincent Bollore reiterated on Friday his intention to acquire a stake in Pininfarina, the latest twist in his long-running courtship of the Italian car designer.

GAS PLUS

The natural gas company has agreed with banks a refinancing of its 115 million euros bridging loan for the buy of Padana Energia, including 85 million euros of five-year financing, Gas Plus said on Friday.

