MILAN Oct 4 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Private equity fund Investindustrial has built a 2.7 percent stake in Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano, which last week moved to change governance rules to attract new investors.

The head of Investindustrial Andrea Bonomi is mulling buying shares to reach up to 9.9 percent of the bank, Ansa newswire reported on Monday citing financial sources.

Ansa also said, again citing financial sources, that market regulator Consob has asked the association "Friends of BPM", that effectively controls the bank, to provide it with the shareholders' register. * Consob is investigating a possible undisclosed pact among the bank's employee shareholders, various newspapers reported on Tuesday.

FIAT

Italian September new car sales fell 5.7 percent from the year before to 146,388 units, the Transport Ministry said on Monday. Fiat's sales fell 3 percent.

U.S. auto sales rose almost 10 percent in September, allaying concerns of a double-dip recession as major automakers forecast stronger sales through the remainder of the year.

Canadian auto sales fell in September, extending a volatile year with Chrysler's strong performance the lone bright spot among the top manufacturers.

ENI

Libya will start pumping crude at two major oilfields, including Elephant were Eni operates, in about two weeks, doubling production to 700,000 barrels a day by year-end, the country's top oil industry official told Reuters.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank said on Monday it had sold property for 130 million euros which will generate 3 basis points for its Tier 1 ratio.

MEDIOBANCA

The new shareholder pact of the bank that will come into force at the start of 2012 will tie up 40.88 percent of capital compared to the current 44.97 percent, the bank said on Monday. Businessman Diego Della Valle, via the holding Dorint, comunicated his decision to withdraw from the pact.

IMPREGILO * Italian broker Equita Sim has bought up to 5 percent of the capital of the construction company on behalf of a third party at a price of 1.97 euro per share, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

DEA CAPITAL

The process to merge First Atlantic Real Estate, in which DeA Capital holds an indirect 70 percent into real estate group FIMIT was completed Monday.

