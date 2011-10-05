MILAN Oct 5 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

MOODY'S DOWNGRADE

Moody's cut Italy's bond ratings by three notches late on Tuesday, saying it sees a "material increase" in funding conditions for euro zone countries with high levels of debt.

Moody's downgraded Italy's ratings to A2 from Aa2 and kept a negative outlook on the rating, signalling further downgrades are possible.

IMPREGILO

Salini Costruttori has bought 8.13 percent of top builder Impregilo, it said on Tuesday, adding the investment was strategic and aimed at creating an industrial alliance to better compete on international markets. * Salini would like to merge its international businesses with those of Impregilo, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without quoting sources. * Chief Executive Pietro Salini ruled out in comments in la Repubblica a buyout offer on Impregilo. * The board of IGLI, the holding company that owns nearly 30 percent of Impregilo, will meet on Friday to discuss a loan from Mediobanca and UniCredit coming due on Oct. 31, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding Salini's move had caught IGLI shareholders by surprise.

TELECOM ITALIA

Standard & Poor's has cut its outlook on the telecoms operator to negative from stable and lowered its short-term rating to A-3. * Brazilian wireless phone unit TIM Participacoes priced 1.72 billion reais ($926 million) of new shares on Tuesday, the company said in a late security filing.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank has denied press reports that a new Bank of Italy inspection was underway.

Private equity fund Investindustrial, which has bought a 2.7 percent stake in the Italian mid-tier lender and is mulling raising its stake to just under 10 percent, has the backing of the bank's controlling union shareholders.

* ERG

Goldman has cut its price target to 10.7 euros from 10.9 euros.

* SARAS

Goldman has cut its price target to 1.1 euros from 1.3 euros.

* GENERALI

Italy's largest insurer intends to set more ambitious targets for efficiencies after achieving cost efficiencies in the last five years for 1.5 billion euros, Il Messaggero said citing CEO Giovanni Perissinotto.

* ENI

The energy group's retail bond which closed on Tuesday will be for a maximum of 1.35 billion euros and final details will be announced on Friday, MF said citing Eni.

* CIR

Citigroup cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy".

* SAVE

Citigroup cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy".

* PIAGGIO

Citigroup has resumed coverage of the stock with a "hold" rating and a price target of 2.5 euros.

