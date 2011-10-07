MILAN Oct 7 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ENI

The energy group's oil and natural gas plants in Libya are not damaged and it expects to have production levels there back to pre-conflict levels in about a year, it said on Thursday.

FIAT

Brazil's auto market, which has been one of the few growth engines for global manufacturers, slumped in September in a sign that Latin America's largest economy is shifting into lower gear.

FONDIARIA-SAI

Italy's largest motor insurer will miss its target for 2011 net profit, hit by 250 million euros ($325 million) of write-downs on its investments because of the sovereign debt crisis, it said on Thursday.

* PREMAFIN

The holding company is looking at ways to tackle its financial situation, including a capital iincrease, Il Sole 24 Ore said without citing sources. The company, contacted by the paper, excluded a capital hike.

BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

There is a growing consensus for Filippo Annunziata to be put forward for appointment as new chairman of the bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said, noting Annunziata has been a consultant for the Bank of Italy several times.

MEDIASET , DMT

Italy's antitrust authority has launched an investigation into Mediaset's acquisition of Italy's Digital Media Technologies because the combination will dominate the TV broadcasting tower market.

A2A

The utility has fully converted a bond into shares in fibre operator Metroweb and as a result holds about 19 percent of Metroweb's share capital, A2A said on Thursday.

Moody's said on Thursday it has downgraded A2A debt to Baa1 from A3 with negative outlook

ACEA

Moody's said on Thursday it has downgraded Acea debt to Baa1 from A3 with negative outlook

PRYSMIAN

Global copper demand in the second half of this year may ease, but a drastic slowdown next year is unlikely, the Italian-based cable-maker said on Thursday.

PARMALAT

The dairy company has decided on joining the "cash pooling" system of its French owner Lactalis in an operation aimed at optimising the use of its short-term cash resources, it said on Thursday.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

AS ROMA

NEEP Roma Holding's public offer for the Rome football club's shares will run from Oct. 13 to Nov. 3, the bidder said on Thursday after market regulator Consob approved the offer document.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:............................... (Writing by Nigel Tutt)