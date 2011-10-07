MILAN Oct 7 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ENI
The energy group's oil and natural gas plants in Libya are
not damaged and it expects to have production levels there back
to pre-conflict levels in about a year, it said on Thursday.
FIAT
Brazil's auto market, which has been one of the few growth
engines for global manufacturers, slumped in September in a sign
that Latin America's largest economy is shifting into lower
gear.
FONDIARIA-SAI
Italy's largest motor insurer will miss its target for 2011
net profit, hit by 250 million euros ($325 million) of
write-downs on its investments because of the sovereign debt
crisis, it said on Thursday.
* PREMAFIN
The holding company is looking at ways to tackle its
financial situation, including a capital iincrease, Il Sole 24
Ore said without citing sources. The company, contacted by the
paper, excluded a capital hike.
BANCA POPOLARE MILANO
There is a growing consensus for Filippo Annunziata to be
put forward for appointment as new chairman of the bank, Il Sole
24 Ore said, noting Annunziata has been a consultant for the
Bank of Italy several times.
MEDIASET , DMT
Italy's antitrust authority has launched an investigation
into Mediaset's acquisition of Italy's Digital Media
Technologies because the combination will dominate the TV
broadcasting tower market.
A2A
The utility has fully converted a bond into shares in fibre
operator Metroweb and as a result holds about 19 percent of
Metroweb's share capital, A2A said on Thursday.
Moody's said on Thursday it has downgraded A2A debt to Baa1
from A3 with negative outlook
ACEA
Moody's said on Thursday it has downgraded Acea debt to Baa1
from A3 with negative outlook
PRYSMIAN
Global copper demand in the second half of this year may
ease, but a drastic slowdown next year is unlikely, the
Italian-based cable-maker said on Thursday.
PARMALAT
The dairy company has decided on joining the "cash pooling"
system of its French owner Lactalis in an operation aimed at
optimising the use of its short-term cash resources, it said on
Thursday.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
AS ROMA
NEEP Roma Holding's public offer for the Rome football
club's shares will run from Oct. 13 to Nov. 3, the bidder said
on Thursday after market regulator Consob approved the offer
document.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt)