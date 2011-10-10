MILAN Oct 10 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Monday.
ITALY
Fitch on Friday cut Italy's sovereign credit rating by one
notch and Spain's by two, citing a worsening of the euro zone
debt crisis and a risk of fiscal slippage in both countries.
Fitch cut Italy's rating to A+ from AA- and lowered Spain to
AA- from AA+.
ATLANTIA , ENEL , ENI , TERNA
, FINMECCANICA
Fitch confirmed on Friday these companies' ratings following
its downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt.
The outlook is stable for all the ratings except
Finmeccanica's.
FIAT , EDISON , ACEA
Fitch said on Friday it was maintaining these companies'
ratings on negative watch following Italy's sovereign downgrade.
FIAT
The United Auto Workers union has summoned local officials
representing some 26,000 Chrysler Group LLC workers to Detroit
as contract talks with the No. 3 U.S. automaker near a turning
point.
Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, who is also the
CEO of Chrysler majority owner Fiat, said on Friday that he
expected bargaining on a new four-year deal on wages and
benefits to intensify over the next three to four days.
Italy's radical metalworkers union Fiom called on Saturday a
one-day strike at Fiat plants nationwide for Oct. 21, saying it
feared the carmaker planned to further wind down its operations
in the country.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The Bank of Italy has asked for a complete renewal of top
ranks at BPM, the Italian mutual lender said on Friday, ahead of
the appointment of new management and supervisory boards.
Two labour unions at Banca Popolare di Milano filed on
Saturday their own list of candidates for a new supervisory
board being set up at the mutual lender, a union source said as
the battle for top jobs at the bank heats up.
The list follows the submission of another list by a rival
union group at the bank on Friday.
Italian banker Matteo Arpe is eyeing a top job at Pop
Milano, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday after several people
related to Arpe's investment fund Sator appeared on one of five
competing lists of candidates for PMP's new supervisory board.
INTESA SANPAOLO , UNICREDIT
Italian banks risk being caught in a vicious cycle and face
a further loss of confidence if the euro zone debt crisis
worsens, Fitch warned on Friday, as data showed Italian lenders
increasing their reliance on the European Central Bank for
funding.
MEDIOBANCA
The Italian boutique investment bank expects its current
year performance to be "strongly determined by the risk of new
contraction of the euro zone economy and considerable market
instability," it said in its board report to a shareholder
meeting due on Oct 28 (www.mediobanca.it)
EDISON
Italy's second-biggest power groups wants to boost its gas
exploration and production activities, Edison Chief Executive
Bruno Lescoeur told Corriere della Sera in an interview
published on Sunday. He declined to comment on Edison's
reorganisation being debated by its main shareholders.
Lescoeur said production at Edison's Egyptian offshore gas
field Abu Qir has doubled; Edison may "theoretically" consider a
partnership with Italy's biggest utility Enel in
eventual gas imports from Azerbaijan; Edison is in talks with
Qatari and Algerian gas companies to renegotiate prices of gas
supply contracts.
* ENI
The energy group has started production at the Kitan oil
field, offshore between Timor-Leste and Australia, and aims to
reach peak production of 40,000 barrels of oil per day, it said
on Monday.
* ENEL GREEN POWER
The renewable power producer's core earnings are seen rising
to close to 1.6 billion euros in 2012 after reaching 1.4 billion
euros in 2011, la Repubblica said on Monday in its letter to the
investor feature.
TELECOMS
Italian telecoms operator Wind is considering outsourcing
its network services but the final decision is yet to be made,
Il Sole 24 Ore quoted Wind Chief Executive Ossama Bessada as
saying; the business could be worth up to 3 billion euros,
Ericsson (ERICb.ST), Huawei and Nokia Siemens Networks
appear to be interested, the newspaper said on
Saturday without citing its sources.
IMPREGILO
Impregilo's largest shareholder, IGLI, has proposed to its
creditors, Italian banks Mediobanca and UniCredit
to refinance 150-180 million euros of a 220 million
euro loan and repay the remaining part, Il Sole 24 Ore reported
on Saturday without citing its sources.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
The bank plans to complete an anticipated conversion of its
248 million euro soft mandatory bond by the end of October and
is currently working on a conversion rate, the bank's chief
executive Fabrizio Viola told Milano Finanza newspaper in an
interview published on Saturday.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
FALCK RENEWABLES
The Italian green energy company plans to invest in new
projects abroad, because an Italian incentive scheme for wind
power generation is due to expire from 2015, its chief executive
said on Friday.
* BANCA CARIGE
The bank should close 2011 with a result in line with the
one reported in 2010, Chairman Giovanni Berneschi said in an
interview in la Repubblica on Monday.
* AS ROMA
Chinese sovereign funds have approached shareholder
UniCredit about buying a stake in the Rome football
club and 20 percent is seen as their possible stake, la
Repubblica said on Monday in an unsourced report.
