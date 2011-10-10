MILAN Oct 10 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY

Fitch on Friday cut Italy's sovereign credit rating by one notch and Spain's by two, citing a worsening of the euro zone debt crisis and a risk of fiscal slippage in both countries.

Fitch cut Italy's rating to A+ from AA- and lowered Spain to AA- from AA+.

ATLANTIA , ENEL , ENI , TERNA , FINMECCANICA

Fitch confirmed on Friday these companies' ratings following its downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt.

The outlook is stable for all the ratings except Finmeccanica's.

FIAT , EDISON , ACEA

Fitch said on Friday it was maintaining these companies' ratings on negative watch following Italy's sovereign downgrade.

FIAT

The United Auto Workers union has summoned local officials representing some 26,000 Chrysler Group LLC workers to Detroit as contract talks with the No. 3 U.S. automaker near a turning point.

Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, who is also the CEO of Chrysler majority owner Fiat, said on Friday that he expected bargaining on a new four-year deal on wages and benefits to intensify over the next three to four days.

Italy's radical metalworkers union Fiom called on Saturday a one-day strike at Fiat plants nationwide for Oct. 21, saying it feared the carmaker planned to further wind down its operations in the country.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The Bank of Italy has asked for a complete renewal of top ranks at BPM, the Italian mutual lender said on Friday, ahead of the appointment of new management and supervisory boards.

Two labour unions at Banca Popolare di Milano filed on Saturday their own list of candidates for a new supervisory board being set up at the mutual lender, a union source said as the battle for top jobs at the bank heats up.

The list follows the submission of another list by a rival union group at the bank on Friday.

Italian banker Matteo Arpe is eyeing a top job at Pop Milano, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday after several people related to Arpe's investment fund Sator appeared on one of five competing lists of candidates for PMP's new supervisory board.

INTESA SANPAOLO , UNICREDIT

Italian banks risk being caught in a vicious cycle and face a further loss of confidence if the euro zone debt crisis worsens, Fitch warned on Friday, as data showed Italian lenders increasing their reliance on the European Central Bank for funding.

MEDIOBANCA

The Italian boutique investment bank expects its current year performance to be "strongly determined by the risk of new contraction of the euro zone economy and considerable market instability," it said in its board report to a shareholder meeting due on Oct 28 (www.mediobanca.it)

EDISON

Italy's second-biggest power groups wants to boost its gas exploration and production activities, Edison Chief Executive Bruno Lescoeur told Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Sunday. He declined to comment on Edison's reorganisation being debated by its main shareholders.

Lescoeur said production at Edison's Egyptian offshore gas field Abu Qir has doubled; Edison may "theoretically" consider a partnership with Italy's biggest utility Enel in eventual gas imports from Azerbaijan; Edison is in talks with Qatari and Algerian gas companies to renegotiate prices of gas supply contracts. * ENI

The energy group has started production at the Kitan oil field, offshore between Timor-Leste and Australia, and aims to reach peak production of 40,000 barrels of oil per day, it said on Monday.

* ENEL GREEN POWER

The renewable power producer's core earnings are seen rising to close to 1.6 billion euros in 2012 after reaching 1.4 billion euros in 2011, la Repubblica said on Monday in its letter to the investor feature.

TELECOMS

Italian telecoms operator Wind is considering outsourcing its network services but the final decision is yet to be made, Il Sole 24 Ore quoted Wind Chief Executive Ossama Bessada as saying; the business could be worth up to 3 billion euros, Ericsson (ERICb.ST), Huawei and Nokia Siemens Networks appear to be interested, the newspaper said on Saturday without citing its sources.

IMPREGILO

Impregilo's largest shareholder, IGLI, has proposed to its creditors, Italian banks Mediobanca and UniCredit to refinance 150-180 million euros of a 220 million euro loan and repay the remaining part, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday without citing its sources.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank plans to complete an anticipated conversion of its 248 million euro soft mandatory bond by the end of October and is currently working on a conversion rate, the bank's chief executive Fabrizio Viola told Milano Finanza newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

FALCK RENEWABLES

The Italian green energy company plans to invest in new projects abroad, because an Italian incentive scheme for wind power generation is due to expire from 2015, its chief executive said on Friday.

* BANCA CARIGE

The bank should close 2011 with a result in line with the one reported in 2010, Chairman Giovanni Berneschi said in an interview in la Repubblica on Monday.

* AS ROMA

Chinese sovereign funds have approached shareholder UniCredit about buying a stake in the Rome football club and 20 percent is seen as their possible stake, la Repubblica said on Monday in an unsourced report.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................