MILAN Oct 11 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

A leading shareholder group at Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano has asked prominent Italian banker Matteo Arpe to join the bank's management board as it manoeuvres to seize control of the mutual lender. * The bank's 800 million euro capital increase will be a success, Chairman Massimo Ponzellini said in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera on Tuesday.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC has shelved plans to make Fiat-built subcompact vehicles for the Chrysler and Dodge brands and will offer just one minivan in the future, Automotive News reported on Monday.

* UNICREDIT

The Cariverona foundation, which owns about 4 percent of the Italy's largest bank by assets, could consider a write-down of its stake in UniCredit, Finanza&Mercati said on Tuesday.

* FONDIARIA-SAI

The insurer has seen interest from several contenders in its Atahotels company and Serbian unit Ddor, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report on Tuesday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................