BANCA POPOLARE MILANO
A leading shareholder group at Italy's Banca Popolare di
Milano has asked prominent Italian banker Matteo Arpe to join
the bank's management board as it manoeuvres to seize control of
the mutual lender.
* The bank's 800 million euro capital increase will be a
success, Chairman Massimo Ponzellini said in an interview with
Il Corriere della Sera on Tuesday.
FIAT
Chrysler Group LLC has shelved plans to make Fiat-built
subcompact vehicles for the Chrysler and Dodge brands and will
offer just one minivan in the future, Automotive News reported
on Monday.
* UNICREDIT
The Cariverona foundation, which owns about 4 percent of the
Italy's largest bank by assets, could consider a write-down of
its stake in UniCredit, Finanza&Mercati said on Tuesday.
* FONDIARIA-SAI
The insurer has seen interest from several contenders in its
Atahotels company and Serbian unit Ddor, Il Messaggero said in
an unsourced report on Tuesday.
