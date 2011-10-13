MILAN Oct 13 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALIAN BOND AUCTION:
Italy is set to pay lower yields when it sells up to 6.5
billion euros of bonds on Thursday, with growing optimism that
European leaders are responding more effectively to the euro
zone debt crisis outweighing two rating downgrades in less than
a week.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank is one of the parties interested in buying Dexia's
Turkish subsidiary Denizbank, several newspapers said, citing
Turkish daily Haberturk. Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment.
* UNICREDIT
The new industrial plan could envisage a capital increase of
more than 5 billion euros and goodwill writedowns, Finanza e
Mercati said citing financial sources.
Allianz has an 8 billion euro exposure to UniCredit and this
could affect relations between the German company and the bank,
MF said.
* FIAT
The target of selling 4.2 million Fiat and Chrysler cars
this year is closer after Chrysler reached a preliminary
agreement on labour contracts, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding the
5.9 million unit target for 2014 did not seem to be that far out
of reach.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
A trade union shareholder group at Banca Popolare di Milano
is counting on the support of the Sator Fund of banker Matteo
Arpe to ensure the success of an 800 million euro capital
increase, a trade union leader said on Wednesday.
* Consob has sent a letter to the bank's board requesting
information on an alleged secret agreement on career advancement
at the bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
EDISON
Italian investors in Edison still need to sort out a final
agreement to present to EDF for a reorganisation of the Italian
company that could give majority control to the French utility
and trigger a bid on minorities.
CIR
The holding company's energy unit Sorgenia is the object of
interest by Russia's Inter Rao which has hired UBS as advisor,
Il Sole 24 Ore said without citing sources.
FINMECCANICA
State-owned strategic fund CDP could buy a 20 percent stake
in Avio, in which Finmeccanica is a shareholder, to prompt other
Italian companies to invest, MF said without citing sources. The
idea is to counter potential foreign bids and give Avio owner
Cinven resources not to shelve the idea of an IPO in 2012.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
MONDO HOME ENTERTAINMENT
The home video distributor will ask a shareholder meeting on
Nov 23 to change the group's name to Moviemax Media Group, it
said in a statement on Wednesday.
