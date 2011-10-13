MILAN Oct 13 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN BOND AUCTION:

Italy is set to pay lower yields when it sells up to 6.5 billion euros of bonds on Thursday, with growing optimism that European leaders are responding more effectively to the euro zone debt crisis outweighing two rating downgrades in less than a week.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank is one of the parties interested in buying Dexia's Turkish subsidiary Denizbank, several newspapers said, citing Turkish daily Haberturk. Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment.

* UNICREDIT

The new industrial plan could envisage a capital increase of more than 5 billion euros and goodwill writedowns, Finanza e Mercati said citing financial sources.

Allianz has an 8 billion euro exposure to UniCredit and this could affect relations between the German company and the bank, MF said.

* FIAT

The target of selling 4.2 million Fiat and Chrysler cars this year is closer after Chrysler reached a preliminary agreement on labour contracts, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding the 5.9 million unit target for 2014 did not seem to be that far out of reach.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

A trade union shareholder group at Banca Popolare di Milano is counting on the support of the Sator Fund of banker Matteo Arpe to ensure the success of an 800 million euro capital increase, a trade union leader said on Wednesday.

* Consob has sent a letter to the bank's board requesting information on an alleged secret agreement on career advancement at the bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

EDISON

Italian investors in Edison still need to sort out a final agreement to present to EDF for a reorganisation of the Italian company that could give majority control to the French utility and trigger a bid on minorities.

CIR

The holding company's energy unit Sorgenia is the object of interest by Russia's Inter Rao which has hired UBS as advisor, Il Sole 24 Ore said without citing sources.

FINMECCANICA

State-owned strategic fund CDP could buy a 20 percent stake in Avio, in which Finmeccanica is a shareholder, to prompt other Italian companies to invest, MF said without citing sources. The idea is to counter potential foreign bids and give Avio owner Cinven resources not to shelve the idea of an IPO in 2012.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

MONDO HOME ENTERTAINMENT

The home video distributor will ask a shareholder meeting on Nov 23 to change the group's name to Moviemax Media Group, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................