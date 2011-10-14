MILAN Oct 14 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
BANKS
European banks could get up to six months to strengthen
their capital under plans aimed at halting the region's debt
crisis, giving them time to raise funds privately in the hope of
averting another damaging credit crunch.
UNICREDIT
Shares in Italy's biggest bank by assets fell 12 percent on
Thursday on investors' concerns over the bank's need for
billions of euros to shore up its capital position.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
The chairman of Intesa's supervisory board Giovanni Bazoli
was cited by La Repubblica as saying he was still waiting to see
what further recapitalisation for banks implied but that from
what could be understood the two main Italian banks should be in
line with the new requests.
ATLANTIA
Atlantia is in the running for the motorway concessions that
the Turkish government is planning to put up for tender, weekly
Il Mondo said. The government is hoping to raise 4.2 billion
euros from the move, the weekly said.
* PARMALAT
France's Lactalis will only be able to reimbourse the debt
it took on to finance its takeover of Parmalat via extraordinary
operations which could drain the Italian group's 1.4 billion
euro cashpot, La Repubblica said, citing a fairness opinion of
Mediobanca
TELECOM ITALIA
The group confirmed its debt and dividend targets, Il Sole
24 Ore said, citing CFO Andrea Mangoni. Mangoni said there was
nothing to prompt a rethink of the target for a 15 percent per
year dividend growth. The group does not need to recapitalise,
he said.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Two contenders for the bank stepped up their campaigns on
Thursday to take charge of the Italian bank and curb the power
of the bank's employee-shareholders.
ENI
The Italian oil group and Libya's National Oil Corporation
launched on Thursday tests to fully restart the Greenstream
pipeline which carries Libyan gas to Italy, boosting Italy's gas
supplies ahead of winter.
* The Greenstream pipeline should be back to pumping around 70
percent of normal flows by the end of the year, Il Corriere
della Sera said citing the group's E&P head Claudio Descalzi.
PIRELLI
Italy's Pirelli , the world's fifth-largest tire
maker, plans to invest up to $500 million to build a new plant
in Argentina, government and company officials said on Thursday.
FIAT
The Italian auto maker has completed the syndication of a
1.95 billion euro, three-year revolving credit facility with a
syndicate of 18 banks, it said on Thursday.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Shareholders and bondholders in the Italian directory
company have agreed to convert about 1.2 billion euros of debt
into equity, though price has not yet been settled, sources
close to the matter said.
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
The club expects its rights issue to take place during
November and the company will guarantee the full subscription of
the issue, it said on Thursday in a notice ahead of an Oct. 18
shareholder meeting.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt)