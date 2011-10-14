MILAN Oct 14 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

BANKS

European banks could get up to six months to strengthen their capital under plans aimed at halting the region's debt crisis, giving them time to raise funds privately in the hope of averting another damaging credit crunch.

UNICREDIT

Shares in Italy's biggest bank by assets fell 12 percent on Thursday on investors' concerns over the bank's need for billions of euros to shore up its capital position.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The chairman of Intesa's supervisory board Giovanni Bazoli was cited by La Repubblica as saying he was still waiting to see what further recapitalisation for banks implied but that from what could be understood the two main Italian banks should be in line with the new requests.

ATLANTIA

Atlantia is in the running for the motorway concessions that the Turkish government is planning to put up for tender, weekly Il Mondo said. The government is hoping to raise 4.2 billion euros from the move, the weekly said.

* PARMALAT

France's Lactalis will only be able to reimbourse the debt it took on to finance its takeover of Parmalat via extraordinary operations which could drain the Italian group's 1.4 billion euro cashpot, La Repubblica said, citing a fairness opinion of Mediobanca

TELECOM ITALIA

The group confirmed its debt and dividend targets, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing CFO Andrea Mangoni. Mangoni said there was nothing to prompt a rethink of the target for a 15 percent per year dividend growth. The group does not need to recapitalise, he said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Two contenders for the bank stepped up their campaigns on Thursday to take charge of the Italian bank and curb the power of the bank's employee-shareholders.

ENI

The Italian oil group and Libya's National Oil Corporation launched on Thursday tests to fully restart the Greenstream pipeline which carries Libyan gas to Italy, boosting Italy's gas supplies ahead of winter.

* The Greenstream pipeline should be back to pumping around 70 percent of normal flows by the end of the year, Il Corriere della Sera said citing the group's E&P head Claudio Descalzi.

PIRELLI

Italy's Pirelli , the world's fifth-largest tire maker, plans to invest up to $500 million to build a new plant in Argentina, government and company officials said on Thursday.

FIAT

The Italian auto maker has completed the syndication of a 1.95 billion euro, three-year revolving credit facility with a syndicate of 18 banks, it said on Thursday.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Shareholders and bondholders in the Italian directory company have agreed to convert about 1.2 billion euros of debt into equity, though price has not yet been settled, sources close to the matter said.

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

The club expects its rights issue to take place during November and the company will guarantee the full subscription of the issue, it said on Thursday in a notice ahead of an Oct. 18 shareholder meeting.

