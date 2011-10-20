MILAN Oct 20 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday.

FIAT

Fiat and Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said the group would focus on strengthening its U.S. and Brazil operations to offset a weak European market and the lowest Italian sales in 20 years.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

A management solution has to come from inside the mutual bank and a takeover of its board by outsiders would threaten BPM's independence, the head of Italian private equity fund Investindustrial Andrea Bonomi said on Wednesday.

Investindustrial's Bonomi is locked in a race with Italian banker Matteo Arpe to get a grip on the bank's new management board, which will be appointed after a shareholder meeting scheduled for Saturday.

"This is clearly a war of independence. There's a well thought-out and organised attack on your bank that comes from outside," Bonomi told bank employees during a presentation for his Amici della BPM slate.

* Bonomi-linked companies SNAI , Polynt and Inaer have 64 million euros of outstanding loans with Popolare Milano, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing its own estimates.

* Market regulator Consob should give its verdict on Thursday on whether there are any hidden links between the five slates of directors being proposed at Saturday's shareholder meeting, Il Giornale said in an unsourced report. * The Amici della Bipiemme group of employee shareholders likes Bonomi's plan for the bank, the Amici president Alessandro Dall'Asta said in an interview in MF.

* ENEL , TERNA

Industry minister Paolo Romani plans a new convention defining the fields of operation for the utility and the electricity grid operator to avoid overlap disputes, MF said in an unsourced report.

* FINMECCANICA

Kepler cut its price target on the defence and aerospace company's shares to 4.20 euros, from 6.50 euros.

* PRYSMIAN

Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the cable maker's shares to "neutral", from "buy".

* ANSALDO STS

Goldman Sachs raises its price target to 9.20 euros from 8.90 euros.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

* HERA

The Bologna-based utility is eyeing the north east of Italy for acquisitions and has looked at Acegas , Finanza & Mercati said citing Hera chairman Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano.

