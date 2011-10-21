MILAN Oct 21 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

BANKS

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday unexpectedly nominated Ignazio Visco, the number three at the Bank of Italy, to take over as governor from Mario Draghi at the end of this month.

ATLANTIA

The Italian toll-road operator said on Thursday its Autostrade per l'Italia unit had signed a 13-year, 2.8 billion euro contract with the French government to build and operate a satellite-based toll system for heavy vehicles.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Market regulator Consob has asked the bank for information on a secret agreement signed by employee-shareholder group "Friends of Bipiemme" and internal trade unions on career advancement at the bank, Corriere della Sera said. It has also asked if, with the new governance structures, the business plan and 800 million euro capital increase is confirmed, it said.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The cooperative lender said on Thursday it would give holders of a 2015 convertible bond that it had decided to pay back ahead of maturity 37,135,519 BPER shares plus 13.9 million euros in cash on Oct. 28.

IMPREGILO

An agreement has been reached on refinancing IGLI, the holding that controls Impregilo, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The shareholders will recapitalise IGLI to the tune of 50 million euros while Mediobanca and UniCredit will refinance 170 million euros, it said.

* EDISON

EDF will present its counterproposals to Edison's Italian shareholders about the revamp of the utility on Friday, MF said without citing sources.

PRELIOS

The real estate group said it had appointed Dario Frigerio, a former senior adviser at Citigroup after heading UniCredit's Pioneer asset manager, as the new CEO of Prelios SGR as it strives to relaunch its asset management unit.

