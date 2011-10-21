MILAN Oct 21 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Friday.
BANKS
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday unexpectedly
nominated Ignazio Visco, the number three at the Bank of Italy,
to take over as governor from Mario Draghi at the end of this
month.
ATLANTIA
The Italian toll-road operator said on Thursday its
Autostrade per l'Italia unit had signed a 13-year, 2.8 billion
euro contract with the French government to build and operate a
satellite-based toll system for heavy vehicles.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Market regulator Consob has asked the bank for information
on a secret agreement signed by employee-shareholder group
"Friends of Bipiemme" and internal trade unions on career
advancement at the bank, Corriere della Sera said. It has also
asked if, with the new governance structures, the business plan
and 800 million euro capital increase is confirmed, it said.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
The cooperative lender said on Thursday it would give
holders of a 2015 convertible bond that it had decided to pay
back ahead of maturity 37,135,519 BPER shares plus 13.9 million
euros in cash on Oct. 28.
IMPREGILO
An agreement has been reached on refinancing IGLI, the
holding that controls Impregilo, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The
shareholders will recapitalise IGLI to the tune of 50 million
euros while Mediobanca and UniCredit will
refinance 170 million euros, it said.
* EDISON
EDF will present its counterproposals to Edison's Italian
shareholders about the revamp of the utility on Friday, MF said
without citing sources.
PRELIOS
The real estate group said it had appointed Dario Frigerio,
a former senior adviser at Citigroup after heading
UniCredit's Pioneer asset manager, as the new CEO of Prelios SGR
as it strives to relaunch its asset management unit.
