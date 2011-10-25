MILAN Oct 24 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

MEDIASET

The chief executive of Italy's biggest private broadcaster said key Italian advertising sales in the first nine months of 2011 were slightly better than in the first half of the year, when they fell 2.1 percent.

EDISON

EDF stepped up pressure on the Italian shareholders of Edison, pressing them to accept the terms of a new proposal that would give the French power group control of Italy's second-biggest utility.

IMPREGILO

Unlisted Salini Costruttori, Italy's third-largest construction group, said Impregilo, in which it has built a 8.1 percent stake this month, was an "interesting" company, but that it had not made any decision on a takeover bid.

Impregilo shares closed up 6.9 percent on Monday, amid speculation in Italian newspapers that Rome-based Salini could launch a takeover offer, financed through the disposal of Ecorodovias.

LUXOTTICA

Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, is looking to new acquisitions in fast-growing Latin America next year, as it moves to shield its business from a slowdown in debt-hit mature economies.

