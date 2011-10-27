MILAN Oct 27 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EUROZONE DEBT CRISIS

Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.

ITALY GROWTH PLAN

Italy promised European Union partners on Wednesday a package of reform steps to boost growth and control its public debt, including labour and pensions reforms and additional revenues from property divestments.

FIAT

A strong showing by U.S. unit Chrysler will likely offset weak European sales and drive Fiat's profit higher in the third quarter while raising questions about CEO Sergio Marchionne's strategy for the lopsided auto group.

* Fiat Chairman John Elkann has met representatives from the Chinese Investment Corporation in Italy and China in recent weeks as Fiat and the Agnelli holding company seek to expand their foothold in Asia, the Financial Times said quoting people familiar with the talks.

Unionised workers at Chrysler Group LLC ratified a four-year labour pact on Wednesday, closing out the first round of talks since two of the three Detroit automakers nearly collapsed and took federal bailouts in 2009.

* MEDIASET

The broadcaster's Spanish arm Mediaset Espana is due to report nine-month results on Thursday, with analysts in a Reuters poll forecasting on average a 20.8 percent fall in core earnings due to lower revenues.

Net income is seen rising more than five times helped by writedowns on group's stake in Dutch production company Endemol in the same period of last year.

A2A , EDISON

French utility EDF and Italian peer A2A will meet later on Thursday in a last-ditch effort to resolve a stalemate on the future of Italy's second biggest power generator Edison, which they jointly own.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Banca Popolare di Milano's new management board will set the terms of an 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) capital hike on Thursday, the mutual bank said late on Wednesday, ruling out a possible delay because of a governance row with the Bank of Italy.

SAIPEM

Italy's Saipem expects the oil services market to improve strongly next year, boosting order intake, it said on Wednesday after reporting a 6.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit. * Kepler has raised its target price on the stock to 35 euros from 31.5 euros.

LUXOTTICA

The eyewear company has sold a $350 million 10-year bond yielding 4.35 percent, less than the equivalent Italian state bond, in a private placement with U.S. institutions, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report

RIVA GROUP

Riva Group, Italy's biggest steelmaker, will close a coil production line indefinitely at its Ilva plant in Taranto, Italy, due to flagging European steel demand, the family-owned company said on Wednesday.

IPO

Milan airport operator SEA's board will decide on Friday to postpone to the Spring its initial public offering of shares, la Repubblica said in an unsourced report.

