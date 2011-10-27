MILAN Oct 27 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Thursday.
EUROZONE DEBT CRISIS
Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and
insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on
their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt
burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.
ITALY GROWTH PLAN
Italy promised European Union partners on Wednesday a
package of reform steps to boost growth and control its public
debt, including labour and pensions reforms and additional
revenues from property divestments.
FIAT
A strong showing by U.S. unit Chrysler will likely offset
weak European sales and drive Fiat's profit higher in the third
quarter while raising questions about CEO Sergio Marchionne's
strategy for the lopsided auto group.
* Fiat Chairman John Elkann has met representatives from the
Chinese Investment Corporation in Italy and China in recent
weeks as Fiat and the Agnelli holding company seek to expand
their foothold in Asia, the Financial Times said quoting people
familiar with the talks.
Unionised workers at Chrysler Group LLC ratified a four-year
labour pact on Wednesday, closing out the first round of talks
since two of the three Detroit automakers nearly collapsed and
took federal bailouts in 2009.
* MEDIASET
The broadcaster's Spanish arm Mediaset Espana is
due to report nine-month results on Thursday, with analysts in a
Reuters poll forecasting on average a 20.8 percent fall in core
earnings due to lower revenues.
Net income is seen rising more than five times helped by
writedowns on group's stake in Dutch production company Endemol
in the same period of last year.
A2A , EDISON
French utility EDF and Italian peer A2A will meet
later on Thursday in a last-ditch effort to resolve a stalemate
on the future of Italy's second biggest power generator Edison,
which they jointly own.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Banca Popolare di Milano's new management board will set the
terms of an 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) capital hike on
Thursday, the mutual bank said late on Wednesday,
ruling out a possible delay because of a governance row
with the Bank of Italy.
SAIPEM
Italy's Saipem expects the oil services market to improve
strongly next year, boosting order intake, it said on Wednesday
after reporting a 6.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.
* Kepler has raised its target price on the stock to 35 euros
from 31.5 euros.
LUXOTTICA
The eyewear company has sold a $350 million 10-year bond
yielding 4.35 percent, less than the equivalent Italian state
bond, in a private placement with U.S. institutions, Il Sole 24
Ore said in an unsourced report
RIVA GROUP
Riva Group, Italy's biggest steelmaker, will close a coil
production line indefinitely at its Ilva plant in Taranto,
Italy, due to flagging European steel demand, the family-owned
company said on Wednesday.
IPO
Milan airport operator SEA's board will decide on Friday to
postpone to the Spring its initial public offering of shares, la
Repubblica said in an unsourced report.
