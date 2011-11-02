MILAN Nov 2 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

European shares gave back a hefty slice of October's gains and recorded their biggest one-day loss in over a month on Tuesday as shock Greek plans for a referendum on its euro zone package sparked heavy selling across all sectors.

Milan's blue chip index FTSE MIB suffered its biggest daily fall since October 2008, down 6.80 percent, with Italy's biggest retail lender Intesa Sanpaolo down 15.8 percent and the country's biggest bank UniCredit down 12.4 percent.

ITALY GROWTH PLAN

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano ratched up pressure on Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday, repeating demands for urgent reforms and indicating he could consider options for an alternative government.

* BANKS

Italy's Treasury is considering involving state holding CDP in plans to help domestic lenders face capital shortfalls highlighted by the European Banking Authority, Finanza&Mercati reported without quoting sources.

FIAT

U.S. auto sales rose in October due to pent-up demand for cars and trucks although the gains failed to offset concerns that the financial crisis in Europe could derail the industry's slow recovery.

Fiat's unit Chrysler Canada reported a 12 percent jump in October vehicle sales on Tuesday, its strongest showing for the month since 2002, and said it continued to win Canadian market share from its rivals.

Brazilian sales of cars and light trucks fell 10 percent in October from September, a source with access to preliminary sales data told Reuters, as consumption cools in the world's fourth-largest auto market.

Italy's October new car sales will be announced by the transport ministry on Wednesday at 1700 GMT.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Private equity fund Investindustrial will hold a 4.01 percent stake in the bank after its rights issue, which runs to Nov. 18, based on the shares and rights it has acquired to date, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.

* FINMECCANICA

The defence group is looking at a possible partnership with a rail company for its AnsaldoBreda transportation unit, Il Sole 24 Ore quoted Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi as saying.

* EDISON , A2A , EDF

The French utility will ask Italian market regulator Consob next week whether a possible bid on Edison's minorities could be launched at the average share price of the last 12 months, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing Radiocor newsagency.

La Repubblica said EDF has already asked Consob to give its opinion.

* ENI

Russia's Gazprom Neft and the Italian oil group have revived their joint venture in Libya, Russia's Africa envoy, Mikhail Margelov, told reporters on Wednesday.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has written to the bank's board asking to be suspended from its role as deputy chairman following an Italian court sentence on the 2005 takeover battle over bank BNL, la Repubblica said.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on the directory company to 'CC' from 'CCC+' with a negative outlook, the rating agency said on Tuesday citing an interest payment delay for its move.

