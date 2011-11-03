MILAN Nov 3 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY BANKS

Italian banks are experiencing difficulties raising funds on international markets but have ample room to raise funds through euro system financing, a meeting of the country's financial stability committee concluded on Wednesday.

POPOLARE DI MILANO

Private equity Investindustrial said on Wednesday it had shares and rights options which, if exercised, would give it 4.89 percent of the bank's capital.

FIAT

Car sales figures for October reflected weak consumer confidence in crisis-hit Europe, with Italy and Spain posting falls from the previous year and France and Germany recording only muted rises.

ENI.MI

Eni said on Wednesday its Mellitah Oil & Gas joint venture had restarted gas production from the offshore platform of Sabratha in Libya, a step towards restoring all output activities in the country reeling from civil war.

MEDIASET , CIR

CIR said on Wednesday that the court decisions ordering Fininvest, which controls Mediaset, to pay it damages of 560 million euros relating to a 1990s takeover battle for Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori had correctly applied the law after Fininvest earlier confirmed it will appeal the ruling.

* UNICREDIT

The bank's management board is set to approve on Nov 14 a capital increase of up to 7 billion euros in option rights, that could see the entry of a foreign shareholder in the group's capital, La Repubblica says in an unsourced report on Thursday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................