UPDATE 1-Oil prices firm, but kept in range by mixed price signals
* Concerns over fuel demand also weighing on crude (Adds China data, updates prices)
ITALY BANKS
Italian banks are experiencing difficulties raising funds on international markets but have ample room to raise funds through euro system financing, a meeting of the country's financial stability committee concluded on Wednesday.
POPOLARE DI MILANO
Private equity Investindustrial said on Wednesday it had shares and rights options which, if exercised, would give it 4.89 percent of the bank's capital.
FIAT
Car sales figures for October reflected weak consumer confidence in crisis-hit Europe, with Italy and Spain posting falls from the previous year and France and Germany recording only muted rises.
ENI.MI
Eni said on Wednesday its Mellitah Oil & Gas joint venture had restarted gas production from the offshore platform of Sabratha in Libya, a step towards restoring all output activities in the country reeling from civil war.
MEDIASET , CIR
CIR said on Wednesday that the court decisions ordering Fininvest, which controls Mediaset, to pay it damages of 560 million euros relating to a 1990s takeover battle for Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori had correctly applied the law after Fininvest earlier confirmed it will appeal the ruling.
* UNICREDIT
The bank's management board is set to approve on Nov 14 a capital increase of up to 7 billion euros in option rights, that could see the entry of a foreign shareholder in the group's capital, La Repubblica says in an unsourced report on Thursday.
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
