UNICREDIT
Mediobanca and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
are advising Italy's UniCredit on a capital increase
seen in a range of between 4 billion and 7 billion euros, but no
formal mandate has been given yet, sources close to the matter
said on Thursday.
A Qatari and a Chinese sovereign investment fund are ready
to take part in the planned capital increase of UniCredit, Il
Messaggero said on Friday without citing sources. The bank is
tempted to take more time beyond a Nov. 14 board meeting to
consider the capital hike issue, it added.
The issue of the capital increase will not be on the agenda
at the Nov. 14 board meeting, several papers said citing the
bank's CEO Federico Ghizzoni.
* TELECOM ITALIA
A spokesperson for Vivendi denied on Friday a report in Il
Mondo weekly that the French group had been working for over a
year on the idea of buying the 46 percent stake of Spain's
Telefonica in Telco, the vehicle that controls Telecom
Italia.
LOTTOMATICA
The Italian lottery operator posted an 18.7 percent rise in
core earnings on Thursday and said it was on track to meet its
full-year targets buoyed by the booming Italian gaming markets.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Two large shareholders in the bank struck a reassuring note
on Thursday on its ability to continue to pay dividends as
pressure mounts on European lenders to shore up their capital
base.
The bank's corporate division will open offices in Brazil,
Turkey, India and Poland in coming months, the bank's corporate
and investment bank head Gaetano Micciche told Il Sole 24 Ore in
an interview. He also said Telecom Italia would do well to
consider M&A operations.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Private equity fund Investindustrial will hold a 5.48
percent stake in the bank after its rights issue, which runs to
Nov. 18, based on the shares and rights it has acquired to date,
the fund said in a statement on Thursday.
BANCO POPOLARE
A shareholder meeting on Nov. 26 will modify rules regarding
a convertible bond that could raise around 1 billion euros for
the bank, if converted, as it seeks to strengthen its capital
base, Corriere della Sera said.
EDISON , A2A
Delmi, the vehicle of Italian investors that controls Edison
alongside of France's EDF, is prepared to stump up a maximum of
50 million euros in case of a bid on minorities by EDF at a
price set at the average of the last 12 months, a spokesman for
Iren said on Friday. Iren is a shareholder of Delmi.
MEDIASET
The company and private equity Clessidra have made an offer
to take control of Dutch production group Endemol with a haircut
on its senior bank debt equal to about 50 percent and a
conversion of debt into equity, La Repubblica said.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The yellow pages group said on Thursday a debt restructuring
proposal by a committee of holders of a 1.3 billion euro 2014
Lighthouse bond would give existing shareholders a 10 percent
stake in the company post-restructuring.
Under the proposal, which expires on Nov. 30, Seat could
only pay dividends out of retained excess cashflow and if bank
debt totalled less than 450 million euros.
AS ROMA
NEEP Roma Holding, the new American owner of the football
club, said on Thursday that shares representing 10.9 percent of
AS Roma's capital had been tendered in a mandatory bid it had
launched on minorities, bringing its stake to 78 percent.
