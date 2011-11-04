MILAN Nov 4 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

UNICREDIT

Mediobanca and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch are advising Italy's UniCredit on a capital increase seen in a range of between 4 billion and 7 billion euros, but no formal mandate has been given yet, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

A Qatari and a Chinese sovereign investment fund are ready to take part in the planned capital increase of UniCredit, Il Messaggero said on Friday without citing sources. The bank is tempted to take more time beyond a Nov. 14 board meeting to consider the capital hike issue, it added.

The issue of the capital increase will not be on the agenda at the Nov. 14 board meeting, several papers said citing the bank's CEO Federico Ghizzoni.

* TELECOM ITALIA

A spokesperson for Vivendi denied on Friday a report in Il Mondo weekly that the French group had been working for over a year on the idea of buying the 46 percent stake of Spain's Telefonica in Telco, the vehicle that controls Telecom Italia.

LOTTOMATICA

The Italian lottery operator posted an 18.7 percent rise in core earnings on Thursday and said it was on track to meet its full-year targets buoyed by the booming Italian gaming markets.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Two large shareholders in the bank struck a reassuring note on Thursday on its ability to continue to pay dividends as pressure mounts on European lenders to shore up their capital base.

The bank's corporate division will open offices in Brazil, Turkey, India and Poland in coming months, the bank's corporate and investment bank head Gaetano Micciche told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview. He also said Telecom Italia would do well to consider M&A operations.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Private equity fund Investindustrial will hold a 5.48 percent stake in the bank after its rights issue, which runs to Nov. 18, based on the shares and rights it has acquired to date, the fund said in a statement on Thursday.

BANCO POPOLARE

A shareholder meeting on Nov. 26 will modify rules regarding a convertible bond that could raise around 1 billion euros for the bank, if converted, as it seeks to strengthen its capital base, Corriere della Sera said.

EDISON , A2A

Delmi, the vehicle of Italian investors that controls Edison alongside of France's EDF, is prepared to stump up a maximum of 50 million euros in case of a bid on minorities by EDF at a price set at the average of the last 12 months, a spokesman for Iren said on Friday. Iren is a shareholder of Delmi.

MEDIASET

The company and private equity Clessidra have made an offer to take control of Dutch production group Endemol with a haircut on its senior bank debt equal to about 50 percent and a conversion of debt into equity, La Repubblica said.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The yellow pages group said on Thursday a debt restructuring proposal by a committee of holders of a 1.3 billion euro 2014 Lighthouse bond would give existing shareholders a 10 percent stake in the company post-restructuring.

Under the proposal, which expires on Nov. 30, Seat could only pay dividends out of retained excess cashflow and if bank debt totalled less than 450 million euros.

AS ROMA

NEEP Roma Holding, the new American owner of the football club, said on Thursday that shares representing 10.9 percent of AS Roma's capital had been tendered in a mandatory bid it had launched on minorities, bringing its stake to 78 percent.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................