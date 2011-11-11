MILAN Nov 11 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Italy moved closer to a national unity government on
Thursday, following Greece's lead in seeking a respected veteran
technocrat to pilot painful economic reforms in an effort to
avert a euro zone bond market meltdown.
Respected former European Commissioner Mario Monti looked
set on Thursday to be appointed within days to head an emergency
Italian government, as politicians rushed to combat a crisis
threatening the entire euro zone.
Time is running out for Italy to reassure markets and the
country must appoint a functioning government as soon as
possible, the head of the euro zone bailout fund told a German
newspaper.
UNICREDIT
The Libyan Central Bank does not intend to dilute its 5
percent stake in UniCredit as a result of the planned capital
increase, La Stampa said, citing the Libyan bank's governor. The
Libyan sovereign fund LIA, which owns 2.6 percent of UniCredit,
is talking with Qatar sovereign fund QIA to sell its stake, the
paper added, citing financial sources.
* The strategic committee of the bank will meet on Sunday
ahead of the board meeting on Monday that will decide on a
capital increase of 7-8 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said,
without citing sources. Un
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia stuck to its guidance on Friday after
nine-month core earnings rose as Italy's biggest telecoms
operator slightly improved its position in the fiercely
competitive domestic market.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank said it would not pay back 1.9 billion euros of
government-sponsored bonds for now as it seeks to avoid another
capital increase to meet tougher European requirements.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The Italian mutual bank said in a results statement on
Thursday it has no need for wholesale funding until September
2012.
* ENI
The group is ready to launch a 1 billion euro bond for
institutional investors once the government bond spread crisis
settles down for a few days, weekly Il Mondo said without citing
sources.
FONDIARIA-SAI
Italy's largest motor insurer plans to take unspecified
measures to get its solvency margin -- a measure of an insurer's
capital -- back up to its target level, it said on Thursday.
PRYSMIAN
Chief executive Valerio Battista told analysts on a
nine-month results conference call on Thursday he would be
surprised if Prysmian did not reach 600 million euros adjusted
core earnings in 2012.
* EDISON
EDF said on Thursday if its request for an exemption to a
mandatory takeover bid on the minorities at Edison is refused
the bid should be launched at prices close to the present ones,
MF said, citing EDF's CFO.
PARMALAT
The dairy group confirmed its 2011 core earnings target in
its nine-month results statement on Thursday.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
UNIPOL
Italy's second largest insurer by market capitalisation
reiterated it will meet its full year targets on Thursday after
nine-month results came in ahead of analyst expectations.
TERNIGREEN
Shares in the Italian waste management company surged on
Thursday on their first day of trading on Milan bourse's
small-cap segment AIM, brushing off volatile market conditions
and the sovereign debt crisis.
COMPANY RESULTS
The following companies among those reporting results:
ASTALDI
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
BANCO POPOLARE
BUZZI UNICEM
ERG
EXOR
GEMINA
PRELIOS
RCS MEDIAGROUP
TOD'S
SARAS
TELECOM ITALIA
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................
(Writing by Nigel Tutt)