MILAN Nov 11 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Italy moved closer to a national unity government on Thursday, following Greece's lead in seeking a respected veteran technocrat to pilot painful economic reforms in an effort to avert a euro zone bond market meltdown.

Respected former European Commissioner Mario Monti looked set on Thursday to be appointed within days to head an emergency Italian government, as politicians rushed to combat a crisis threatening the entire euro zone.

Time is running out for Italy to reassure markets and the country must appoint a functioning government as soon as possible, the head of the euro zone bailout fund told a German newspaper.

UNICREDIT

The Libyan Central Bank does not intend to dilute its 5 percent stake in UniCredit as a result of the planned capital increase, La Stampa said, citing the Libyan bank's governor. The Libyan sovereign fund LIA, which owns 2.6 percent of UniCredit, is talking with Qatar sovereign fund QIA to sell its stake, the paper added, citing financial sources.

* The strategic committee of the bank will meet on Sunday ahead of the board meeting on Monday that will decide on a capital increase of 7-8 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said, without citing sources. Un

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia stuck to its guidance on Friday after nine-month core earnings rose as Italy's biggest telecoms operator slightly improved its position in the fiercely competitive domestic market.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank said it would not pay back 1.9 billion euros of government-sponsored bonds for now as it seeks to avoid another capital increase to meet tougher European requirements.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The Italian mutual bank said in a results statement on Thursday it has no need for wholesale funding until September 2012.

* ENI

The group is ready to launch a 1 billion euro bond for institutional investors once the government bond spread crisis settles down for a few days, weekly Il Mondo said without citing sources.

FONDIARIA-SAI

Italy's largest motor insurer plans to take unspecified measures to get its solvency margin -- a measure of an insurer's capital -- back up to its target level, it said on Thursday.

PRYSMIAN

Chief executive Valerio Battista told analysts on a nine-month results conference call on Thursday he would be surprised if Prysmian did not reach 600 million euros adjusted core earnings in 2012.

* EDISON

EDF said on Thursday if its request for an exemption to a mandatory takeover bid on the minorities at Edison is refused the bid should be launched at prices close to the present ones, MF said, citing EDF's CFO.

PARMALAT

The dairy group confirmed its 2011 core earnings target in its nine-month results statement on Thursday.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

UNIPOL

Italy's second largest insurer by market capitalisation reiterated it will meet its full year targets on Thursday after nine-month results came in ahead of analyst expectations.

TERNIGREEN

Shares in the Italian waste management company surged on Thursday on their first day of trading on Milan bourse's small-cap segment AIM, brushing off volatile market conditions and the sovereign debt crisis.

COMPANY RESULTS

The following companies among those reporting results:

ASTALDI

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

BANCO POPOLARE

BUZZI UNICEM

ERG

EXOR

GEMINA

PRELIOS

RCS MEDIAGROUP

TOD'S

SARAS

TELECOM ITALIA

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

