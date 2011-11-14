MILAN Nov 14 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Italy anxiously awaits the reaction of financial markets on
Monday to the appointment of former European Commissioner Mario
Monti to head a technocratic government, hoping it will end a
disastrous week for the euro zone's third largest economy.
* BOND AUCTION
Italy should manage to push through a closely watched bond
sale on Monday, albeit at a record yield of around 6 percent, as
the appointment of an emergency government brings some respite
from market pressures that sent funding costs soaring last week.
BAN ON NAKED SHORT-SELLING
Italy announced a ban on naked short-selling of stocks on
Friday, in a bid to reduce market volatility due to the
worsening euro zone debt crisis.
UNICREDIT
Italy's largest bank by assets is set to announce a 7.5 bln
euro rights issue, thousands of job cuts and the exit from its
London-based equity sales and trading business to substantially
shore up its capital, sources close to the operation said.
The Italian bank's Polish unit, Bank Pekao,
Poland's top corporate lender, reported a 16-percent earnings
growth in the third quarter on Monday, beating expectations
thanks to a rise in revenues from interest-bearing assets.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Moody's said on Friday it had downgraded the Italian
lender's long-term debt to Baa3 from A3 with a negative outlook.
BPM said in a statement it entirely disagreed with the decision.
BANCO POPOLARE
Italy's Banco Popolare said it would convert 1
billion euros of bonds into equity early to shore up its capital
and take other measures, including asset disposals, to meet
tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking
Authority.
GENERALI
Assicurazioni Generali, Europe's third-largest
insurer which holds about 50 billion euros ($68 billion) of
Italian state bonds, said investment impairments are weighing on
its life activities and capital position.
FINMECCANICA
The European arms consortium Eurofighter has been invited to
brief officials from the United Arab Emirates on the Typhoon
combat jet, manufacturers said, in a surprise overture likely to
disappoint France as it tries to finalise a sale of the Rafale.
The Eurofighter is built by Britain's BAE Systems,
Finmeccanica of Italy and European aerospace group
EADS on behalf of Germany and Spain.
* Finmeccanica will announce about 1 billion euros worth of
asset sales on Monday when it reports 9-month results, Il sole
24 Ore said in an unsourced report. The group will seek to cede
its transportation unit AnsaldoBreda but not its stake in
AnsaldoSTS, the paper said on Monday.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................