MILAN Nov 16 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

UNICREDIT

Italy's CRT foundation will subscribe to UniCredit's 7.5 billion euro capital increase issue for up to 350 million euros, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, a day after the bank announced the biggest rights issue in Europe's banking sector in over a year. * The bank's chief executive ruled out the bank becoming a takeover target in a newspaper interview. * The bank has 55 percent of the rights issue covered by its shareholders, including retail investors, Corriere della Sera said citing CEO Federico Ghizzoni. * The bank already has support for as much as 70 percent of its 7.5 billion euros rights issue from core shareholders, the Financial Times reported quoting people close to the bank. * Berenberg cut its price target on the bank to 1.46 euros, from a previous 1.66 euros.

* INTESA SANPAOLO Chief Executive Corrado Passera could become minister for industry, overseas trade and the environment in the Italian government being formed by ex-European Commissioner Mario Monti, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report. * FIAT

Car demand in the euro zone fell 3.7 percent month-on-month in October, a weak indicator for retail sales in the currency area going into the final quarter as economists worry about a possible contraction in output.

* TELECOM ITALIA The head of rival phone operator Wind Ossama Bessada said in an interview in Corriere della Sera that this is not the time to cut termination tariffs and a regulator decision should be taken at the end of 2012 after market monitoring.

FINMECCANICA

Italian defence company Finmeccanica said it would sell assets worth 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to help cut debt as it forecast a full year loss and scrapped its dividend on Tuesday.

* HSBC cut its price target on the defence and aerospace stock to 3.5 euros from 5 euros.

FONDIARIA-SAI

Standard & Poor's cut the Italian insurer's rating to BB+ from BB-, on creditwatch negative.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Moody's downgraded the Italian lender's mortgage covered bonds to A1 from Aaa. 4.1 billion euros of securities are affected by the move, the rating agency said in a statement on Tuesday. * ENI

Kepler raised its price target on the oil stock to 28.2 euros, from 25.2 euros.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS * SAFILO

The eyewear maker said on Wednesday it was lowering its medium-term targets as a licence agreement with the Armani group would not be renewed after the end of 2012.

