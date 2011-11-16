MILAN Nov 16 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
UNICREDIT
Moody's said on Wednesday it may cut the bank's 'A2/C-'
ratings following a 10.6 billion euro third-quarter loss due
mainly to goodwill writedowns.
The review will focus on the goodwill impairment and the
extent to which it signals lower earnings expectations in
UniCredit's core markets, especially Italy, as also shown by the
bank's declining operating profit, Moody's said.
Italy's CRT foundation will subscribe to UniCredit's 7.5
billion euro capital increase issue for up to 350 million euros,
a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, a day after the
bank announced the biggest rights issue in Europe's banking
sector in over a year.
FONDIARIA-SAI
Standard & Poor's cut the Italian insurer's rating to 'BB+'
from 'BB-' after Fondiaria's nine-month results led to a further
deterioration of its capitalisation and solvency position. The
rating is on creditwatch negative.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Moody's downgraded the Italian lender's 4.1 billion euro
mortgage-backed covered bonds to A1 from Aaa, the rating agency
said in a statement on Tuesday.
FINMECCANICA
Italian defence company Finmeccanica said it would
sell assets worth 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to help cut
debt as it forecast a full year loss and scrapped its dividend
on Tuesday.
