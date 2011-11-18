MILAN Nov 18 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALY DEBT
Italy is facing a serious emergency, new Prime Minister
Mario Monti said on Thursday as he promised rigour and fairness
in painful reforms to dig the country out of a financial crisis
that threatens the entire euro zone.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank will decide on its new CEO in 7-10 days, Il
Corriere della Sera said. The paper mentioned the name of
Luxottica head Andrea Guerra as possible candidate but said an
internal appointment was a possibility. Other papers mentioned
BNL head Fabio Gallia, former UBI Banca head Giampiero Auletta
Armenise and former Intesa manager Pietro Modiano.
POPOLARE DI MILANO
Private equity Investindustrial said on Thursday it had
shares and rights options which, if exercised, would give it
6.38 percent of the bank's capital.
The bank's capital increase ends on Friday.
* MEDIASET
Debt-laden Dutch TV production company Endemol has rejected
an offer from Time Warner for the group, la Repubblica
said on Friday, citing a letter from Endemol.
SAFILO
The eyewear maker said on Thursday it had signed an
agreement to buy eyewear manufacturer Polaroid Eyewear for $87.5
million.
* On Friday Safilo said it and Multibrands Italy, controlled
by HAL Holding, had signed a loan agreement and an investment
and underwriting agreement under which Multibrands Italy will
grant Safilo the financial support to partially fund the
acquisition of the Polaroid Eyeware business.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia expects its domestic market to be slightly
weaker in 2012 as consumers absorb the impact of austerity
measures, the group's chief operating officer said on Thursday.
Italian telecoms authority AGCOM approved a new plan for
reducing so-called mobile termination rates, the fees mobile
phone companies charge other operators to terminate calls on
their networks, the agency said on Thursday.
* ASTALDI
The group is close to lengthening the maturities of most of
its debt with four banks from 2013 to 2016, MF said.
* PIRELLI
The holding company that has around 25 percent of the group
is negotiating debt refinancing with the banks, Il Messaggero
said.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................