MONTI GOVERNMENT

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Sunday Mario Monti's technocrat government might not survive until scheduled elections in 2013 if it promoted reforms opposed by his centre-right party.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The idea of replacing former CEO Corrado Passera with an internal candidate is gaining traction among the foundation shareholders, several papers said on the weekend. Turin foundation Compagnia di San Paolo, the bank's biggest shareholder, is especially keen on an internal solution, they said. But no supervisory board meeting has been called yet to discuss the appointment, they said.

FINMECCANICA

The chairman of the Italian defence company has asked for a board meeting to be called after the group said earlier on Sunday its external relations director will step aside following reports he is being probed in an investigation.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank said on Friday it had raised 653 million euros in a rights issue, 146 million euros short of its target. But a source close to the situation said BPM still hoped to have the issue 90 percent covered.

Earlier on Friday sources said the aim was to place over 90 percent of the offer to institutional investors. * Monday's Corriere Economia said the group could have a new CEO by the end of the year.

ITALIAN BANKS

The non-performing loans of Italian banks rose to 102 billion euros at the end of September from 72.9 billion euros a year earlier, the Bank of Italy said in a report Moneta e Banche published on Saturday.

* ABI

It is "absurd" to mark to market Italian sovereign bonds holdings and the idea that Italy could default is "absolutely baseless", the head of Italy's banking association ABI, Giovanni Sabatini said in an interview with Monday's Corriere Economia.

* ITALIAN INSURERS

The president of Italian insurance association ANIA told la Repubblica Affari&Finanza on Monday domestic insurers held more than 160 billion euros of Italian government bonds.

TELECOM ITALIA

The telecoms market faces a lean year in 2012 but Telecom Italia will do better than the overall sector as it looks to web-based services to help boost revenue, the CEO of Italy's biggest telecoms company said on Saturday.

MEDIASET

Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset and its Spanish arm have written to Endemol saying the outcome of a debt restructuring by the Dutch television production company may affect their relationship, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

CREDITO EMILIANO

The bank does not need a capital increase and is studying the possible sale of its depositary bank, Credem's managing director Adolfo Bizzocchi said in an interview in Milano Finanza.

TERNA, SNAM RETE GAS

The government is considering incentives to help build new energy networks, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday without citing sources. The idea of making Italy a Mediterranean gas hub has also come back centre stage, it said.

The new government is looking at incentives and regulations to attract private investors for the funding of infrastructure work, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

EDISON

France's EDF will renegotiate a deal to take control of Edison if forced to buy out minorities at a premium price, EDF's CFO said on Friday. EDF is not ready to pay more than 0.84 euros per share, he said.

EDF will make a filing with market regulator Consob over being exempt from a mandatory bid on Edison on Monday, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. Edison's core Italian shareholders have obtained a right of veto on governance issues, it said.

* ENEL GREEN POWER

The renewable energy group's CEO Francesco Starace is quoted as saying by Monday's Corriere Economia that Enel Green Power could beat its 2015 targets. Starace sees 2011 EBITDA at 1.4 billion euros, and 1.6 billion euros in 2012.

* GEOX

The shoe maker has 382 million euros in cash and is staying away from finance, its chief executive Mario Polegato said in Monday's Corriere Economia.

