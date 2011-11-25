MILAN Nov 25 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALIAN BOND AUCTION
The Italian Treasury said on Thursday it would offer up to 8
billion euros of fixed rate bonds (BTPs) at its regular
end-month auction on Nov. 28.
Italy holds a 10 billion euro short-term debt auction on
Friday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Intesa Sanpaolo on Thursday picked a top manager at
insurance group Allianz as its new chief executive to
steer Italy's biggest retail bank through a worsening sovereign
debt crisis that has reduced its access to funding.
FINMECCANICA
Finmeccanica said its board would meet on Dec. 1 to review
powers held by its executives as the Italian defence group
grapples with a widening corruption probe that has reached some
of its top managers.
PIRELLI
The chairman of the tyre-maker, Marco Tronchetti Provera, is
under investigation as part of a long-running probe into alleged
use of Telecom Italia data to snoop on Italy's elite,
a judicial source said on Thursday.
* SEAT PG
The Italian directories group said late on Thursday it had
reached an agreement on a debt restructuring with the holders of
the 1.3 billion euro subordinated bonds due 2014 (Lighthouse
bond) and the majority of a senior co-ordinating committee of
senior bank creditors.
The company said the agreement was not sufficient to allow
it to pay a coupon which matured at the end of October and whose
grace period ends on Nov 30.
* UNICREDIT
The Turin-based shareholder foundation Fondazione CRT, which
owns 3.3 percent of Italy's largest bank by assets, wrote a
letter to Unicredit's Dieter Rampl calling for a "discontinuity"
in the bank's top management, "considering the (bank's)
results", La Stampa said on Friday.
Roberto Nicastro, the group's director general and Chief
Financial Officer Marina Natale are in the foundation's sights,
the paper said without citing sources.
* ENEL
Italy's biggest utility is preparing a 1.5-2 billion euro
retail bond, weekly Il Mondo said on Friday.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The telecoms group executive chairman Franco Bernabe is
among candidates being considered by Italy's government to head
Italian defence group Finmeccanica, Il Messaggero reported on
Friday without quoting sources.
* FINMECCANICA
Pier Francesco Guarguaglini, the embattled chairman of the
Italian defence group which is at the centre of a corruption
probe, told Italian daily Il Messaggero on Friday he was ready
to step down.
* ATLANTIA
The toll-road operator is considering buying back bonds it
has issued in the past, MF reported quoting financial sources. A
company's spokesman was quoted as saying no such plan was
currently being considered.
