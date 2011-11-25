MILAN Nov 25 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN BOND AUCTION

The Italian Treasury said on Thursday it would offer up to 8 billion euros of fixed rate bonds (BTPs) at its regular end-month auction on Nov. 28.

Italy holds a 10 billion euro short-term debt auction on Friday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo on Thursday picked a top manager at insurance group Allianz as its new chief executive to steer Italy's biggest retail bank through a worsening sovereign debt crisis that has reduced its access to funding.

FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica said its board would meet on Dec. 1 to review powers held by its executives as the Italian defence group grapples with a widening corruption probe that has reached some of its top managers.

PIRELLI

The chairman of the tyre-maker, Marco Tronchetti Provera, is under investigation as part of a long-running probe into alleged use of Telecom Italia data to snoop on Italy's elite, a judicial source said on Thursday.

* SEAT PG

The Italian directories group said late on Thursday it had reached an agreement on a debt restructuring with the holders of the 1.3 billion euro subordinated bonds due 2014 (Lighthouse bond) and the majority of a senior co-ordinating committee of senior bank creditors.

The company said the agreement was not sufficient to allow it to pay a coupon which matured at the end of October and whose grace period ends on Nov 30.

* UNICREDIT

The Turin-based shareholder foundation Fondazione CRT, which owns 3.3 percent of Italy's largest bank by assets, wrote a letter to Unicredit's Dieter Rampl calling for a "discontinuity" in the bank's top management, "considering the (bank's) results", La Stampa said on Friday.

Roberto Nicastro, the group's director general and Chief Financial Officer Marina Natale are in the foundation's sights, the paper said without citing sources.

* ENEL

Italy's biggest utility is preparing a 1.5-2 billion euro retail bond, weekly Il Mondo said on Friday.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The telecoms group executive chairman Franco Bernabe is among candidates being considered by Italy's government to head Italian defence group Finmeccanica, Il Messaggero reported on Friday without quoting sources.

* FINMECCANICA

Pier Francesco Guarguaglini, the embattled chairman of the Italian defence group which is at the centre of a corruption probe, told Italian daily Il Messaggero on Friday he was ready to step down. * ATLANTIA

The toll-road operator is considering buying back bonds it has issued in the past, MF reported quoting financial sources. A company's spokesman was quoted as saying no such plan was currently being considered.

