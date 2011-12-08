The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

* ITALIAN BANKS

The ratings of Unicredit and other Italian and European lenders were put on creditwatch negative by Standard & Poor's following the credit rating agency's action on euro zone countries earlier this week.

FONDIARIA-SAI

Italy's largest motor insurer said it was currently considering the option of creating a vehicle for its holdings in Italian companies, but said it had nothing to communicate the market about yet, and will keep investors informed when new elements arise, possibly after a board meeting on Dec. 12.

MEDIASET

The Italian government may revise the process under which new terrestrial digital television licences are awarded, Economy Ministry undersecretary Gianfranco Polillo said on Wednesday.

FINMECCANICA

Italian defence group Finmeccanica has denied market rumours that it intends to merge transportation units Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda.

ENI

Royal Dutch Shell and Eni have bought the prospective Nigerian deep offshore oil block OPL 245, the companies said on Wednesday, ending a decade of legal disputes over the huge asset.

* EDISON

Italy's market regulator Consob hopes to communicate a decision on EDF's request to be exempt from a mandatory bid on Edison minorities by Christmas, its chairman Giuseppe Vegas said at La Scala's opening night on Wednesday, according to several Italian newspapers.

