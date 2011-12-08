The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
* ITALIAN BANKS
The ratings of Unicredit and other Italian and
European lenders were put on creditwatch negative by Standard &
Poor's following the credit rating agency's action on euro zone
countries earlier this week.
FONDIARIA-SAI
Italy's largest motor insurer said it was currently
considering the option of creating a vehicle for its holdings in
Italian companies, but said it had nothing to communicate the
market about yet, and will keep investors informed when new
elements arise, possibly after a board meeting on Dec. 12.
MEDIASET
The Italian government may revise the process under which
new terrestrial digital television licences are awarded, Economy
Ministry undersecretary Gianfranco Polillo said on Wednesday.
FINMECCANICA
Italian defence group Finmeccanica has denied market rumours
that it intends to merge transportation units Ansaldo STS and
AnsaldoBreda.
ENI
Royal Dutch Shell and Eni have bought the
prospective Nigerian deep offshore oil block OPL 245, the
companies said on Wednesday, ending a decade of legal disputes
over the huge asset.
* EDISON
Italy's market regulator Consob hopes to communicate a
decision on EDF's request to be exempt from a mandatory bid on
Edison minorities by Christmas, its chairman Giuseppe Vegas said
at La Scala's opening night on Wednesday, according to several
Italian newspapers.
