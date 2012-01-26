The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* BANKS

A decision by the Italian government to transfer to a Bank of Italy account sums which Italian local governments held so far on their accounts with commercial banks would subtract around 10 billion euros of liquidity to banks, senior ABI official Giovanni Sabatini told Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday.

FIAT

Production at carmaker Fiat's plants in Italy will remain idle on Wednesday night and Thursday morning because of component supply problems due to a trucking strike, a Fiat spokesman said.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank has taken 12 billion euros in three-year funds from the European Central Bank at a Dec. 21 tender, Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani told Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday.

ENI

Eni is owed $1.4-1.5 billion in oil by Iran and has been assured its buyback contracts will not be part of the embargo on crude imports from the Islamic Republic, an Eni executive said on Wednesday.

Eni's output in Libya is back to pre-conflict levels of around 270,000 barrels per day, an Eni spokesman said on Wednesday.

EDISON, A2A, IREN

Italian regional utility Iren said on Wednesday that it had not approved an agreement with domestic peer A2A over governance at power generating company Edipower, handing a setback to a broader deal with France's EDF to reorganise Italy's No 2 utility Edison.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................