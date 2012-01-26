The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* BANKS
A decision by the Italian government to transfer to a Bank
of Italy account sums which Italian local governments held so
far on their accounts with commercial banks would subtract
around 10 billion euros of liquidity to banks, senior ABI
official Giovanni Sabatini told Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday.
FIAT
Production at carmaker Fiat's plants in Italy will
remain idle on Wednesday night and Thursday morning because of
component supply problems due to a trucking strike, a Fiat
spokesman said.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank has taken 12 billion euros in three-year funds from
the European Central Bank at a Dec. 21 tender, Chief Executive
Enrico Cucchiani told Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday.
ENI
Eni is owed $1.4-1.5 billion in oil by Iran and has been
assured its buyback contracts will not be part of the embargo on
crude imports from the Islamic Republic, an Eni executive said
on Wednesday.
Eni's output in Libya is back to pre-conflict levels of
around 270,000 barrels per day, an Eni spokesman said on
Wednesday.
EDISON, A2A, IREN
Italian regional utility Iren said on Wednesday that it had
not approved an agreement with domestic peer A2A over governance
at power generating company Edipower, handing a setback to a
broader deal with France's EDF to reorganise Italy's No 2
utility Edison.
