The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ITALIAN BANK RATINGS
Fitch Ratings said on Monday, following its downgrade of the
Republic of Italy, it had cut its ratings on Banco Popolare
and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to BBB
from BBB+. UBI was cut to BBB+ from A- and Intesa
Sanpaolo to A- from A. UniCredit remained A-.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit said on Monday it bought back a nominal 1.86
billion euros worth of bonds, as it moves to shore up its
balance sheet.
The bank expects the bond buyback it completed on Monday to
lift its core tier 1 ratio by about 11 basis point, a source
close to the bank said.
* UBI
The bank's board could give CEO Victor Massiah a mandate to
finalise a similar debt buyback, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
ENI.MI
Italy introduced a series of emergency measures on Monday to
offset the impact of reduced natural gas imports from Russia as
cold weather bit into supplies and sent gas demand to record
high levels. Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni said he expected things to
return to normal as of next weekend.
* BANCA GENERALI
The Italian asset manager said on Tuesday net inflows in
January stood at 245 million euros, the second best January
result since 2006, it said in a statement.
* IMPREGILO
French construction giant Vinci would be
interested in buying Gruppo Salini's stake in Italy's largest
construction group Impregilo, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing
unconfirmed market rumours. No one at Vinci was immediately
available for comment.
* FINMECCANICA
The defence group's unit Selex SI is set to report a 150
million euro loss for the last fiscal year, Il Messaggero said.
* UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI
Unipol has asked creditor banks of Premafin to convert part
of their debt into equity as part of the 4-way merger between
the insurer and the Fondiaria-SAI group, controlled by Premafin,
Il Sole 24 Ore said. A similar request could be made as regards
the 1 billion euro loan Fondiaria has with Mediobanca. The
equity could then be sold to Unipol to strengthen its grip on
Fondiaria, it said. The banks could end up with about 10 pct of
the new Unipol-Fondiaria.
