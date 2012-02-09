The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank could find it hard to meet its
business plan targets if Italian economic output drops as
expected in 2012, Managing Director Marco Morelli told unions at
a closed-door meeting.
TELECOM ITALIA
Italy's biggest telecom group invested 4.2 billion euros
($5.6 billion) in Italy last year, its executive chairman Franco
Bernabe said on Wednesday.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
YOOX
The Italian fashion retailer reported net consolidated
revenus up 35.9 percent to 291.2 million euros, as North
American takes over Italy as the company's No. 1 market, it said
in a statement on Wednesday.
