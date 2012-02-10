The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

BANK STRESS TESTS

The European Banking Authority said the recapitalisation plans of the 31 lenders it considered inadequately capitalised won't hit economic growth, as most will plug the gap with direct capital measures rather than asset sales.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit has turned the corner after its 7.5-billion-euro cash call and now has a comfortable liquidity situation, according to a top executive of its Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) division.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The controlling foundation shareholder is working to a tight timetable to open new funding of 900 million euros to cover 1 billion euros of debt, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The foundation's board will meet on Feb 14 to green light the operation and present it to the pool of 12 banks the day after, it said.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

The board of Italian insurer Unipol will hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting on March 19 to ask for a mandate to carry on a 1.1 billion euro capital increase needed to fund a four-way merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI.

* Palladio Finanziaria said on Thursday it had bought a 2.25 percent stake in Fondiaria-SAI. The newspapers said it could be a trading move but added it might marke the beginning of the creation of a group of investors aiming to challenge the planned takeover by insurer Unipol.

* IMPREGILO

The Gavio group is ready to pay 130 million euros cash and hand over highway assets in Chile to buy the stake of the Benetton family in IGLI, the vehicle that controls Impregilo, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Gavio would in this way gain control of Impregilo.

Constructor Salini, which has built a stake of 15 percent in Impregilo, has not given up its ambitions on the construction group and could have bought more shares, Il Giornale said without citing sources. * ENEL

The group has already received demand for its retail bond well in excess of the up to 3 billion euro amount it is offering and could close the issuance early next week, well ahead of the planned Feb 24 deadline, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The shareholders of Telco, the vehicle that controls Telecom, are mulling an early renewal of the three-year shareholder pact, La Stampa said.

