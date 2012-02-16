The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
*FIAT
The automaker said it will issue a new bond in Swiss francs,
under its Global Medium Term Note Programme. The issue will take
place subject to market conditions, the company said.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's largest retail bank said late on Wednesday it will
buy back around 1.22 billion euros ($1.59 billion) of its bonds,
following similar operations by competitors including UniCredit
.
ENI
The Italian oil and gas group sees economic gloom in Europe
hurting its business in 2012, citing "poor recovery prospects"
for its gas business and "a depressed trading environment" for
its loss-making refining division.
* FONDIARIA-SAI
Stock market regulator Consob has requested a meeting with
Palladio Finanziaria's Roberto Meneguzzo to inform the regulator
about why the firm is building a stake in the insurer, Il
Sole-24 Ore said without citing sources. It will also meet with
Sator, which is also building a stake.
The consultation pact between Palladio Finanziaria and Sator
over their cumulative 8 percent is open to new possible parties,
sources close to the situation told Reuters, adding that there
were no contacts.
UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on
Wednesday the Italian bank would continue to support the
four-way merger plan of insurer Unipol with Fondiaria, Il Sole
24 Ore said quoting Ghizzoni during a visit to China.
IMPREGILO
Italian construction group Salini said on Wednesday it had
raised its stake in rival Impregilo to 20.06 percent from 15
percent in less than two months, a move that could heat up the
battle to control Italy's biggest builder.
* The Benettons have finalised talks with the Gavio family
to sell their stake in IGLI, a shell company that has 29.9
percent of Impregilo, Italian newspapers Sole 24 Ore and
Repubblica said on Thursday without citing their sources.
The Gavio family which would therefore take full control of
IGLI. The Gavio and Benetton stakes in IGLI are held via Argo
Finanziaria and Atlantia, respectively.
* PRYSMIAN
Prysmian said on Thursday it had won a 800 million euro
contract for a submarine cable link connecting the Scottish and
English power grids. Prysmian won the contract in consortium
with Siemens.
* FINMECCANICA
The Italian air defence group said on Thursday it had won
new orders worth around 112 million euros through its subsidiary
Telespazio.
ITALCEMENTI
Italy's Italcementi said on Wednesday it had reached an
agreement to sell 51 percent of its Afyon Turkish unit to Cimsa
Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS for 57.5 million Turkish
lira ($32.5 million).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................