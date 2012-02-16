The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

*FIAT

The automaker said it will issue a new bond in Swiss francs, under its Global Medium Term Note Programme. The issue will take place subject to market conditions, the company said.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's largest retail bank said late on Wednesday it will buy back around 1.22 billion euros ($1.59 billion) of its bonds, following similar operations by competitors including UniCredit .

ENI

The Italian oil and gas group sees economic gloom in Europe hurting its business in 2012, citing "poor recovery prospects" for its gas business and "a depressed trading environment" for its loss-making refining division.

* FONDIARIA-SAI

Stock market regulator Consob has requested a meeting with Palladio Finanziaria's Roberto Meneguzzo to inform the regulator about why the firm is building a stake in the insurer, Il Sole-24 Ore said without citing sources. It will also meet with Sator, which is also building a stake.

The consultation pact between Palladio Finanziaria and Sator over their cumulative 8 percent is open to new possible parties, sources close to the situation told Reuters, adding that there were no contacts.

UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Wednesday the Italian bank would continue to support the four-way merger plan of insurer Unipol with Fondiaria, Il Sole 24 Ore said quoting Ghizzoni during a visit to China.

IMPREGILO

Italian construction group Salini said on Wednesday it had raised its stake in rival Impregilo to 20.06 percent from 15 percent in less than two months, a move that could heat up the battle to control Italy's biggest builder.

* The Benettons have finalised talks with the Gavio family to sell their stake in IGLI, a shell company that has 29.9 percent of Impregilo, Italian newspapers Sole 24 Ore and Repubblica said on Thursday without citing their sources.

The Gavio family which would therefore take full control of IGLI. The Gavio and Benetton stakes in IGLI are held via Argo Finanziaria and Atlantia, respectively.

* PRYSMIAN

Prysmian said on Thursday it had won a 800 million euro contract for a submarine cable link connecting the Scottish and English power grids. Prysmian won the contract in consortium with Siemens.

* FINMECCANICA

The Italian air defence group said on Thursday it had won new orders worth around 112 million euros through its subsidiary Telespazio.

ITALCEMENTI

Italy's Italcementi said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement to sell 51 percent of its Afyon Turkish unit to Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS for 57.5 million Turkish lira ($32.5 million).

