The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
BANKING FOUNDATIONS
The Italian government is opposed to a proposal in
parliament that would prevent banking foundations from holding
stakes in more than one lender, a parliamentary official said on
Tuesday.
* UNICREDIT
A Manhattan federal judge dismissed racketeering claims
against UniCredit and its Bank Austria unit, dealing the Italian
bank another victory and the trustee representing victims of
Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme a major setback in his quest for
compensation for the victims.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Private-equity firm Equinox challenges the choice of former
UniCredit chief Alessandro Profumo as next chairman of the
Siena-based bank and favours instead former Unipol Chief
Executive Carlo Salvatori, Corriere della Sera reported.
The Monte dei Paschi Foundation could sell around 8 percent
of the bank to a group of businessmen, and another 7 percent to
private equity fund Clessidra, according to MF, which says the
deal could be completed by the end of February.
The bank's small shareholders have created an association
that will be officially presented on Feb. 29 and which aims to
pick a board member at an April shareholder meeting, Il
Messaggero reported quoting a source close to the association.
The source said the association would consider entering a
shareholder pact with the MPS foundation.
FONDIARIA-SAI
Top executives from Matteo Arpe's Sator fund will hold talks
with market watchdog Consob on Wednesday about their
stake-building in the insurer, two sources close to the matter
said on Tuesday.
* Representatives from Italian insurance regulator ISVAP will
also be present at the talks, La Stampa reported.
* ISVAP has asked Fondiaria-SAI for more details on its 2011
results in a letter sent earlier this month, Il Messaggero
reported.
* The board of Fondiaria's unit Milano Assicurazioni meets on
Wednesday to approve preliminary 2011 results, several
newspapers reported.
BANCO POPOLARE
The lender said late on Tuesday its hybrid bond buyback
would boost 2012 results by 98 million euros and its Core Tier 1
ratio by 24 basis points.
As a result of the buyback, its pro-forma Core Tier 1 --
excluding fourth-quarter results -- will rise to 6.9 percent, it
said in a statement.
* MEDIOBANCA
The investment bank will publish quarterly results on
Wednesday.
FIAT
CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday the group would
consider rejoining employers' group Confindustria should Alberto
Bombassei become chairman of the business lobby.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
* SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The directory company said on Wednesday it had extended for
the second time this week a deadline for creditors to approve
its proposal to restructure 2.7 billion euros ($3.6 billion) of
debt.
* AMPLIFON
Kepler has raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from
"hold."
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................