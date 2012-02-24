The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

FIAT

The Italian carmaker might have to pull out of two of its five plants in Italy should plans to export to the U.S. market fail to happen as demand in Europe remains weak, CEO Sergio Marchionne said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia cut its dividend by 25 percent, reversing its pledge for a 15 percent increase and mirroring moves by peers, as it battles to reduce over 30 billion euros of of debts in the midst of an economic downturn. It confirmed its target od cutting net debt to about 25 billion euros by 2013.

* GENERALI

The insurer could evaluate the sale of its Israeli unit Midgal, Corriere della Sera reported adding the issue could be looked at during a board meeting due on Friday.

* UNICREDIT

Its CRT, Cariverona and Monte di Bologna banking foundation shareholders are to meet on Monday to talk about the position of chairman at UniCredit, Il Messaggero reported.

ATLANTIA

Standard and Poor's lowered on Thursday its long-term rating on the toll-road operator to 'BBB+' from 'A-' following its downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating in January. The outlook is negative due to the risk of a further cut of Italy's rating and to a possible drop in traffic volumes in a weak economy.

SNAM

The planned reduction of Eni's stake in Snam will not affect the gas grid operator's strategies and could push it to seek possible joint-ventures in Europe, Snam CEO Carlo Malacarne told Radio24 on Thursday.

* EDISON

Italian market regulator Consob will decide on Friday on the price of a bid on minority shareholders of Edison by France's EDF, several papers said.

