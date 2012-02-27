The following factould affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

BANKS

Italian banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini told MilanoFinanza on Saturday he expected domestic banks to draw ample funds at a three-year cash offer by the European Central Bank on Feb. 29 due to large redemptions of Italy's and their own debt in the first quarter.

The head of Italy's UBI Banca expects domestic lenders to broadly match previous demand for three-year European Central Bank funds at a new Feb. 29 tender, the chief executive told Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper on Sunday.

* FINMECCANICA

The Indian defence ministry has opened a corruption probe into a tender for the supply of 12 Agusta Westland 101 helicopters for the transport of government officials, Il Messaggero reported on Monday. The contract, worth around 1.5 billion euros, was signed by Agusta in 2010, the paper said.

The company declined to comment.

ATLANTIA, IMPREGILO

The Italian toll-road operator agreed on Saturday to sell its stake in Italy's biggest builder Impregilo to Gavio group in a deal which allows it to gain full ownership of Chilean motorway Grupo Costanera. * Atlantia sees 2012 revenues rising over 4 billion euros with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of more than 2.55 billion euros this year, according to La Repubblica's Affari&Finanza supplement.

Atlantia's EBITDA rose 5 percent to 2.38 billion euros in 2011, on sales up 2.9 percent to 3.97 billion euros, the newspaper said on Monday.

FIAT

The Italian car maker Fiat> has signed letter of intent with Russia's Sberbank for a joint-venture that will produce and sell Jeep-branded cars in the country, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

A rival offer by two private equity funds for Italy's troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI has hit a hurdle due to penalty clauses in an earlier bid from insurance peer Unipol and debt restructuring issues, sources close to the matter said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian private equity firm Clessidra will shortly submit an offer to buy four of five percent of Monte Paschi from the bank's main shareholder Fondazione MPS, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday, citing Radiocor news agency.

The board of the MPS foundation meets on Tuesday to discuss its debt restructuring plans and an agreement with creditor banks is expected by the end of the week, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

EDISON

Italy's market regulator Consob said on Friday it needed more information to rule on the price of a bid that France's EDF must launch on Edison's minorities.

Consob president Giuseppe Vegas said on Saturday the regulator had requested the missing data and was awaiting an answer. "A decision won't come at the speed of light," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

