The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

*FIAT

Fiat's plants Mirafiori, in Turin, and Pomigliano, near Naples, are the two Italian factories that Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne suggested as being at risk of closure, according to La Repubblica.

ITALIAN BANKS

The head of the Italian banking lobby urged the government not to demonise bankers and to soften deregulation measures slammed on the sector by parliament this week as part of Italy's growth-boosting measures.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian aerospace and defence group has delayed the release of its 2011 results by two weeks, as it prepares for a heavy clean-up of its accounts that may lead to an expected net loss of 2.5 billion euros ($3.30 billion).

*FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

A deadline set by funds Sator and Palladio to express an opinion on their offer to control and restructure insurer Fondiaria-SAI could be pushed beyond March 8, Italian papers said at the weekend. Fondiaria-SAI is already the subject of a takeover project by peer Unipol.

BENETTON

The Benetton family is likely to succeed in buying out minority shareholders and delisting the retailer after financial advisers said their offer was fair, but turning around the struggling Italian company will prove harder.

The ompany said on Friday it received the go-ahead from Italy's market regulator Consob for the Benetton family holding's buyout offer of minority shareholders.

* SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Italian yellow pages company Seat Pagine Gialle said on Friday it had won the support of more than 75 percent of its senior creditors and Lighthouse bondholders, paving the way for a debt restructuring deal.

* Remaining bondholders should give their green light by March 7, several Italian newspapers said at the weekend.

