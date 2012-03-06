The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EDISON, A2A, EDF

Italian market regulator Consob dismissed on Monday a press report that it planned to ask France's EDF to raise the price of a bid to buy out minority shareholders in Italian power producer Edison, a source close to Consob said.

Edison shareholder Carlo Tassara has filed a complaint with Consob over the price of EDF's bid.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN , MILANO ASSICURAZIONI

The share swap ratios of a four-way merger to rescue troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI could be discussed at a board meeting on March 15, a source close to Fondiaria said on Monday. The source also said there had not been any requests from regulators to exclude debt-laden Premafin from the merger.

* The March 15 deadline for setting the share swap ratios looks difficult to meet, Il Messaggero reported.

Premafin is close to agreeing a restructuring of its 370 million euro debt but some details are yet to be finalised, a source close to the matter said on Monday. Under the draft agreement 150 million euros in debt would be turned into a mandatory convertible three-year loan and the maturity of the remaining 220 million euros would be extended to 2016.

* The maturity of the remaining 220 million euros is to be extended to 2018 with a first tranche to be paid in 2016 and a second one in 2017, several newspapers reported.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Creditor banks Credit Suisse and Mediobanca have asked the MPS foundation in a letter for proceeds from the planned sale of a 15 percent stake in the bank to be divided fairly as they seek an accord with a pool of 11 banking creditors, ANSA news agency reported on Monday. The two banks wish for the proceeds to be divided proportionally among the lenders, it said. * The two banks want a 'pari passu' clause to be applied placing them on equal footing with the pool of 11 banks headed by JPMorgan. * Equinox's offer to buy a 10-12 percent stake in the bank for 450-500 million euros has a good chance of being accepted, MF reported.

ANSALDO STS

The rail technology firm said on Monday it would pay a 2011 dividend of 0.20 euros a share, below analysts' expectations for 0.226 euros a share.

* LOTTOMATICA

The lottery operator said on Tuesday Rome's appeals court had rejected an appeal against a 2005 arbitration stating that the start of Lottomatica's Lotto game concession was in June 8, 1998 - therefore running until June 8, 2016. * ATLANTIA

The chief executive of the motorway operator told la Repubblica that traffic volumes in 2012 were expected to show a "recessionary trend" after a 1.3 percent drop in 2011. * INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian bank and the other 11 members of the steering committee of Greek creditors said on Monday they would accept a bond swap offer that will more than halve the value of their Greek debt holdings.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

The truck and tractor maker said on Monday its U.S. unit CNH Global had signed a memorandum of understanding with Brazil's Minas Gerais state to invest 600 million reals ($347 mln) in a new construction equipment plant in Montes Claros.

* FINMECCANICA

Italian state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti's strategic fund has only looked at possible investments in AnsaldoEnergia and Avio among possible assets that Finmeccanica is looking to sell, la Repubblica reported citing financial sources.

* BG GROUP

UK gas producer BG Group is reconsidering its investment in a regasification plant near Brindisi after waiting 11 years for permits from Italian authorities, the head of the company's Italian arm Luca Manzella told Il Sole 24 Ore.

* ENI

Angolan state oil firm Sonangol is in talks with ENI over a share of its 33.3 percent stake in Portugal's Galp, MF reported.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

AUTOSTRADA TORINO-MILANO

The board of the Italian motorway operator approved on Monday the acquisition of the entire capital of IGLI - the holding company that owns 29.96 percent of Impregilo - following the deal among IGLI shareholders the Gavio, Benetton and Ligresti families. The board also approved a capital increase of up to 500 million euros.

