The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
BANKS
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday that his
government was willing to reinstate bank commmission on credit
lines in legislation before parliament, bowing to intense
pressure from banks.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
The bank's controlling shareholder has clinched a deal with
all but one of its 12 creditors to extend a deadline to repay
debts to the end of April, a source close to the situation said
on Thursday.
A foreign investment fund is expected to present an offer on
Friday to the main foundation shareholder for a 5 percent stake
in the bank, MF said without citing sources.
* The foundation wants to sell a further 2.5 percent to
investors close to the bank, 4 percent to a private equity which
should present their offers on Friday and 4 percent to a
businessman to be identified by Mediobanca, Il Messaggero said.
* UNICREDIT
An extraordinary board meeting has been called for March 20
to discuss governance issues relating to a new board that has to
be appointed at the shareholders meeting in May, Il Messaggero
said.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank, posted a 10.1 billion euro
quarterly loss after writing down goodwill to repair a balance
sheet damaged by the euro zone debt crisis.
ENI
The Italian oil and gas group is counting on asset sales to
help it target production growth of more than 3 percent annually
over the next four years, as it presses ahead with its focus on
upstream development.
UNIPOL
The Italian insurer Unipol said on Thursday it expected
synergies of more than 300 million euros from its planned merger
with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI as it pressed ahead
with plans to create Italy's No. 2 insurer.
* The capital increase of 1.1 billion euros at Fondiaria SAI
would have to be more if the group does not merge with Unipol
and remains on a standalone basis, Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri said
in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore. He said the plan for the
merger sees a fall in the combined non-life portfolio by 10
percent to factor in antitrust measures.
FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN
The board of the Italian insurer confirmed on Thursday the
size of a capital increase it will propose shareholders as part
of plans to merge with Unipol at up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.4
bln), a source close to the board said.
Creditor bank UniCredit has written to Premafin asking it to
speed up proceedings for a capital increase needed as part of
the Fonsai-Unipol merger, ANSA news agency reported on Thursday.
* The insurer's board delayed the approval of 2011 results on
Thursday after market regulator Consob asked for more
information about reserves, property assets and its Popolare
Vita life insurance joint venture, la Repubblica reported on
Friday without citing its sources. The board should approve the
results when it meets on March 26, the newspaper said.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The Italian luxury shoemaker is expecting "significant
growth" in 2012 after sales in Asia of its leather handbags and
shoes helped lift full-year profits above forecasts.
IMPREGILO
Italian construction group Salini has increased its stake in
rival Impregilo to 22.4 percent by buying a further 0.28 percent
of Italy's biggest builder last month.
