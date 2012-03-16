The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

BANKS

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday that his government was willing to reinstate bank commmission on credit lines in legislation before parliament, bowing to intense pressure from banks.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank's controlling shareholder has clinched a deal with all but one of its 12 creditors to extend a deadline to repay debts to the end of April, a source close to the situation said on Thursday.

A foreign investment fund is expected to present an offer on Friday to the main foundation shareholder for a 5 percent stake in the bank, MF said without citing sources. * The foundation wants to sell a further 2.5 percent to investors close to the bank, 4 percent to a private equity which should present their offers on Friday and 4 percent to a businessman to be identified by Mediobanca, Il Messaggero said.

* UNICREDIT

An extraordinary board meeting has been called for March 20 to discuss governance issues relating to a new board that has to be appointed at the shareholders meeting in May, Il Messaggero said.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank, posted a 10.1 billion euro quarterly loss after writing down goodwill to repair a balance sheet damaged by the euro zone debt crisis.

ENI

The Italian oil and gas group is counting on asset sales to help it target production growth of more than 3 percent annually over the next four years, as it presses ahead with its focus on upstream development.

UNIPOL

The Italian insurer Unipol said on Thursday it expected synergies of more than 300 million euros from its planned merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI as it pressed ahead with plans to create Italy's No. 2 insurer.

* The capital increase of 1.1 billion euros at Fondiaria SAI would have to be more if the group does not merge with Unipol and remains on a standalone basis, Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore. He said the plan for the merger sees a fall in the combined non-life portfolio by 10 percent to factor in antitrust measures.

FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN

The board of the Italian insurer confirmed on Thursday the size of a capital increase it will propose shareholders as part of plans to merge with Unipol at up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 bln), a source close to the board said.

Creditor bank UniCredit has written to Premafin asking it to speed up proceedings for a capital increase needed as part of the Fonsai-Unipol merger, ANSA news agency reported on Thursday. * The insurer's board delayed the approval of 2011 results on Thursday after market regulator Consob asked for more information about reserves, property assets and its Popolare Vita life insurance joint venture, la Repubblica reported on Friday without citing its sources. The board should approve the results when it meets on March 26, the newspaper said.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury shoemaker is expecting "significant growth" in 2012 after sales in Asia of its leather handbags and shoes helped lift full-year profits above forecasts.

IMPREGILO

Italian construction group Salini has increased its stake in rival Impregilo to 22.4 percent by buying a further 0.28 percent of Italy's biggest builder last month.

