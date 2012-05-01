TABLE-Indonesia sells 18.43 trillion rupiah bonds at auction, above target

JAKARTA, Feb 14 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 18.43 trillion rupiah ($1.38 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 31.81 trillion rupiah, lower than the 49.44 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Jan. 31. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.41 for the bonds maturing in August 2032. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in per