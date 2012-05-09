The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
LABOUR MARKET REFORM
A further delay in the passage of Italy's labour reform
package, which is currently being debated in parliament, could
damage the credibility of the country's reform agenda, EU
Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on
Tuesday.
MEDIASET
Mediaset, Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster, said
falling ad sales and a weak pay-TV performance dragged quarterly
net profit down 85 percent, and it repeated its guidance for
lower 2012 profit.
* Barclays cut its price target on the stock to 1.6 euros from
1.9 euros. Rating "equal weight".
* Nomura cut its price target on the stock to 1.7 euros from
1.95 euros. Rating "reduce."
* TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
The board of the telecoms group is expected to approve on
Wednesday a spin-off of its media unit as it discusses strategic
options for the future of TI Media.
Carlo De Benedetti was quoted as saying in Corriere della
Sera his L'Espresso media group was not interested in
buying TI Media's La7 TV-channel because it was not yet up for
sale. "But they will be forced to sell later. It's not a
problem."
* INTESA SANPAOLO
Nomura has cut its price target on the stock to 1.7 euros
from 1.9 euros, keeping a "buy" rating.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Nomura has raised its price target on the stock to 0.36
euros from 0.33 euros, keeping a "reduce" rating.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The top shareholder in the bank has reached a debt
restructuring agreement with its creditor banks which could be
signed soon and certainly before a mid-May deadline, Il Sole 24
Ore reported.
* LOTTOMATICA
The CEO of the gaming company told the Financial Times the
Italian market, which accounts for 60 percent of its income, "is
approaching maturity ... it will remain an important cash
generator but most of the growth will come from elsewhere."
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
ASTALDI
The construction group dismissed market talk of a capital
increase adding it was not aware of any element that could
explain the 9.97 percent drop in its share price on Tuesday.
"Rumors about transactions on share capital aimed at
strengthening the capital structure are groundless," Astaldi
said in a statement late on Tuesday.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Disagreements among shareholders at the Italian publisher
could further delay the appointment of a new CEO charged with
turning around the loss-making company, sources close to the
situation said on Tuesday.
* FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
The parties are nearing an agreement on share swap ratios to
merge the two insurers which would hand Unipol 62-63 percent of
the resulting entity, Il Messaggero reported, adding further
adjustments may still be necessary.
The boards of the following companies meet to approve
quarterly results on Wednesday:
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
GEOX
LOTTOMATICA
TELECOM ITALIA
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
MEDIOBANCA
ENEL GREEN POWER
