The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
GOVERNMENT DEBT
The Treasury sells 3.0 billion euros of 3-month BOTs on
Friday and 7.0 billion euros of 12-month BOTs.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Monte dei Paschi di Siena was lending money before Columbus
discovered America, before the Spanish Inquisition and before
Henry VII defeated Richard III at the Battle of Bosworth to
become king of England.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank is well capitalised and has no liquidity problems,
CEO Enrico Tommaso Cucchiani said in an interview in the weekly
Il Mondo. He said it was in the bank's interest to hang on to
its asset management unit Fideuram.
ENI
Eni's development of its biggest oil field
discovery in 40 years could be hampered by Italian prosecutors,
as they probe its business in Kazakhstan as part of an
international corruption investigation.
* ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
The insurer presents its first-quarter results on Friday
ENEL
Italy's biggest utility Enel said on Thursday its
core earnings in the first quarter fell 2.2 percent due to lower
margins generated in its domestic business.
Enel does not expect any increase in its cost of debt in
2012, the group's CFO said on Thursday.
ERG
Italian refiner ERG said on Friday its core earnings in the
first quarter rose 130 percent from a year earlier boosted by
its power generation and renewables business, as the group
reduces its exposure to a weak refining sector.
* FINMECCANICA
Germany's Siemens has presented a preliminary
offer to Finmeccanica for its energy unit Ansaldo Energia which
values the unit at more than 1.1 billion euros, Il Mondo said.
Finmeccanica owns 55 percent of the unit with the rest in the
hands of US fund First Reserve.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN
Fondiaria said on Thursday it would evaluate an offer from
private equity funds Sator and Palladio at its next board
meeting, as its solvency rose to 91.6 percent at the end of
March.
Unipol said on Thursday its solvency ratio at the end of
March was 1.5 times more than the regulatory requirements.
* A key Fondiaria board meeting next Tuesday will decide on
the share swap ratios in the planned merger of the group with
Unipol, newspapers said. The board will also evaluate a rival
bid for the troubled insurer from private equity funds Sator and
Palladio Finanziaria. On the same day market regulator Consob
will decide on whether Unipol must launch a public tender bid on
Fondiaria group shareholders or not, they said.
* MEDIASET
CFO Marco Giordani said the group is not interested in La7
TV of the Telecom Italia group, adding he also found
it hard to believe a foreign group could be interested in buying
media assets in Italy at this time.
FIAT
Sales of Ferrari, the high-end Italian sports car, rose more
than 13 percent to 556.1 million euros in the first quarter of
this year, helped by strong sales in the U.S., Britain and
Germany, which offset a 34 percent fall in crisis-hit Italy.
MEDIOLANUM, BANCA GENERALI
Italian asset managers have reported record results in the
first quarter of the year, boosted by booming performance fees
and rocketing net interest income as they tapped cheap European
Central Bank (ECB) funds to buy higher yielding Italian
government bonds.
