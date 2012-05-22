The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Global stocks rebounded from their lows for the year on Monday as world leaders emphasized their support for economic growth in the euro zone, but the euro dipped on persistent concerns that Greece could leave the bloc.

France's Francois Hollande will push a proposal for mutualising European debt at an informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels this week, increasing pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to drop her opposition to the idea. * La Repubblica quotes German government spokesman Georg Streiter as saying Berlin had been received Mario Monti's invitation to a meeting in Rome in June, but that it was still an open question whether the summit and would be held.

The meeting also involves French President Francois Hollande and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

ITALY VOTE

Italians delivered a stunning blow to traditional parties on Monday when they elected protest candidates to govern several key cities, signalling a major shift in the political landscape ahead of a general election next year.

* ITALIAN COMPANIES'S CREDITS WITH THE STATE

The law decrees which should unblock around 30 billion euros in unpaid bills that Italy owes to private companies are ready, several newspapers reported.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will hold a press conference on the subject late on Tuesday morning, la Repubblica said.

FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN , MILANO ASSICURAZIONI

Premafin has postponed a shareholder meeting originally scheduled for Monday to allow more time for its Fondiaria-SAI unit to agree terms of a merger with rival insurer Unipol. * Premafin's board will meet on Tuesday. * Unipol said that market regulator Consob saw no need for a mandatory tender bid on rival Fondiaria-SAI following a merger between the two companies, if insurance regulator ISVAP saw it as meeting its requests.

IMPREGILO

The Italian builder said on Monday it was not planning an extra dividend, denying media speculations.

UBI BANCA

The mid-sized bank said on Monday its pro-forma Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio would rise by about 85 basis points to an estimated 9.86 percent after the Bank of Italy allowed it to use internal models to measure credit risks.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

BANCA CARIGE

The lender approved on Monday a reorganisation plan, aimed at meeting its 2011-2014 strategic plan, which is set to increase its capital by around 600 million euros, it said.

The bank said it expects its capital ratios to increase by around 250 basis points, with a Core Tier 1 ratio of at least 8 percent by Jan 1, 2013. It also expects net profit to rise to around 330 million euros in 2017 from current 188 million euros.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

A board meeting will likely be called on Friday to appoint as chief executive Pietro Scott Jovane, the current chief executive of Microsoft Italia, la Repubblica reported.

