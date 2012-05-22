The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Global stocks rebounded from their lows for the year on
Monday as world leaders emphasized their support for economic
growth in the euro zone, but the euro dipped on persistent
concerns that Greece could leave the bloc.
France's Francois Hollande will push a proposal for
mutualising European debt at an informal summit of EU leaders in
Brussels this week, increasing pressure on German Chancellor
Angela Merkel to drop her opposition to the idea.
* La Repubblica quotes German government spokesman Georg
Streiter as saying Berlin had been received Mario Monti's
invitation to a meeting in Rome in June, but that it was still
an open question whether the summit and would be held.
The meeting also involves French President Francois Hollande
and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
ITALY VOTE
Italians delivered a stunning blow to traditional parties on
Monday when they elected protest candidates to govern several
key cities, signalling a major shift in the political landscape
ahead of a general election next year.
* ITALIAN COMPANIES'S CREDITS WITH THE STATE
The law decrees which should unblock around 30 billion euros
in unpaid bills that Italy owes to private companies are ready,
several newspapers reported.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will hold a press
conference on the subject late on Tuesday morning, la Repubblica
said.
FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN
, MILANO ASSICURAZIONI
Premafin has postponed a shareholder meeting originally
scheduled for Monday to allow more time for its Fondiaria-SAI
unit to agree terms of a merger with rival insurer Unipol.
* Premafin's board will meet on Tuesday.
* Unipol said that market regulator Consob saw no need for a
mandatory tender bid on rival Fondiaria-SAI following
a merger between the two companies, if insurance regulator ISVAP
saw it as meeting its requests.
IMPREGILO
The Italian builder said on Monday it was not planning an
extra dividend, denying media speculations.
UBI BANCA
The mid-sized bank said on Monday its pro-forma Core Tier 1
capital adequacy ratio would rise by about 85 basis points to an
estimated 9.86 percent after the Bank of Italy allowed it to use
internal models to measure credit risks.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
BANCA CARIGE
The lender approved on Monday a reorganisation plan, aimed
at meeting its 2011-2014 strategic plan, which is set to
increase its capital by around 600 million euros, it said.
The bank said it expects its capital ratios to increase by
around 250 basis points, with a Core Tier 1 ratio of at least 8
percent by Jan 1, 2013. It also expects net profit to rise to
around 330 million euros in 2017 from current 188 million euros.
* RCS MEDIAGROUP
A board meeting will likely be called on Friday to appoint
as chief executive Pietro Scott Jovane, the current chief
executive of Microsoft Italia, la Repubblica reported.
