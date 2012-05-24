The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to
prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the
single currency, urged the country to stay the course on
austerity and complete the reforms demanded under its bailout
programme.
Italy on Wednesday reaffirmed its support for the growing
group of euro zone countries that believe there should be a
shift away from austerity towards economic growth.
World stocks skidded and the euro fell to a 21-month low on
Wednesday on worries about Greece's possible exit from the euro
zone, which threatened to deepen the region's debt crisis and
hurt an already fragile global recovery.
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY
Italy's Treasury will give on Thursday details on Monday's
auction of zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds and Tuesday's
sale of six-month bills.
* STMICROELECTRONICS
The top executive of the chip maker sees profit and revenue
improvements in coming quarters as orders are increasing and
joint venture ST-Ericsson is set to halve its quarterly loss by
the fourth quarter.
* MEDIASET
The Italian association of advertising investors expects a 5
percent contraction in the domestic ad market in 2012, its
chairman told Il Sole 24 Ore. TV ad-spending is set to fall 5
percent, the drop for press ads will be bigger. Online ad
spending should rise 10 percent, he said.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
The bank is in touch with the Bank of Italy over the issue
of contingent-convertible bonds to help it reach regulatory
capital requirements, MF said in an unsourced report.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN, MILANO
ASSICURAZIONI, UNIPOL
Italy's holding company Premafin agreed on
Wednesday to a proposal of taking 0.85 percent in a new entity
with Unipol and its troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI, a move aimed
at overcoming wrangling over the rescue plan.
* Fondiaria-SAI is expected to hold a board meeting on Friday
to set a timetable for agreeing share swap ratios for the merger
with Unipol, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
* Advisers to Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI value the two companies
very differently, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Unipol's adviser
Lazard estimates a net asset value of 600 million euros for the
insurer after a planned capital increase. Fondiaria's adviser
Goldman Sachs sees the value negative for 209 million euros.
* Top executives at Fondiaria and Unipol are expected to meet
on Thursday to reach a final agreement on share swap ratios, Il
Messaggero reported, adding Unipol's stake in the merged entity
should be lower than the 61.8 percent stake informally agreed.
