The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the single currency, urged the country to stay the course on austerity and complete the reforms demanded under its bailout programme.

Italy on Wednesday reaffirmed its support for the growing group of euro zone countries that believe there should be a shift away from austerity towards economic growth.

World stocks skidded and the euro fell to a 21-month low on Wednesday on worries about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, which threatened to deepen the region's debt crisis and hurt an already fragile global recovery.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY

Italy's Treasury will give on Thursday details on Monday's auction of zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds and Tuesday's sale of six-month bills.

* STMICROELECTRONICS

The top executive of the chip maker sees profit and revenue improvements in coming quarters as orders are increasing and joint venture ST-Ericsson is set to halve its quarterly loss by the fourth quarter.

* MEDIASET

The Italian association of advertising investors expects a 5 percent contraction in the domestic ad market in 2012, its chairman told Il Sole 24 Ore. TV ad-spending is set to fall 5 percent, the drop for press ads will be bigger. Online ad spending should rise 10 percent, he said.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank is in touch with the Bank of Italy over the issue of contingent-convertible bonds to help it reach regulatory capital requirements, MF said in an unsourced report.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN, MILANO ASSICURAZIONI, UNIPOL

Italy's holding company Premafin agreed on Wednesday to a proposal of taking 0.85 percent in a new entity with Unipol and its troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI, a move aimed at overcoming wrangling over the rescue plan.

* Fondiaria-SAI is expected to hold a board meeting on Friday to set a timetable for agreeing share swap ratios for the merger with Unipol, sources close to the matter said on Thursday. * Advisers to Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI value the two companies very differently, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Unipol's adviser Lazard estimates a net asset value of 600 million euros for the insurer after a planned capital increase. Fondiaria's adviser Goldman Sachs sees the value negative for 209 million euros. * Top executives at Fondiaria and Unipol are expected to meet on Thursday to reach a final agreement on share swap ratios, Il Messaggero reported, adding Unipol's stake in the merged entity should be lower than the 61.8 percent stake informally agreed.

