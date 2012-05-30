(Adds more factors)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY
Italy faces a new market test on Wednesday when it sells up
to 6.25 billion euros in five- and 10-year debt.
PUBLIC FINANCES
The European Commission will call on Italy to reform its tax
system and do more to tackle the underground economy and youth
unemployment in a report to be published on Wednesday, according
to a draft which has been seen by Reuters.
ITALY QUAKE
An earthquake killed 16 people in northern Italy on Tuesday,
damaging buildings and spreading fear among thousands of
residents living in tents after a similarly strong tremor in the
same region flattened their homes nine days ago.
* FIAT INDUSTRIAL
The Italian truck and tractor maker said on Wednesday it
wanted to merge its farm equipment unit CNH into the
group, a further step to simplify its structure after the
spin-off from carmaker Fiat in 2010.
UNICREDIT
The chief executive of UniCredit, Italy's biggest
bank by assets, said he did not think that Greek or Spanish woes
could trigger a run on Italian banks.
FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN, UNIPOL
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday that
patience of Fondiaria-SAI creditor banks was running
out and urged the troubled insurer's Ligresti family owners to
deliver a decision on the planned merger with Unipol.
BANCA POPOLARE MILANO
The bank said on Tuesday it will not pay interest on
Perpetual Subordinated Notes and dividends on the company
Preferred Securities on June 25 and July 2 respectively after it
reported a 505 million euro loss in 2011 and paid no dividends
for the period.
The Italian tax police arrested the former chairman of
Banca Popolare di Milano on Tuesday in connection with a probe
into loans irregularly granted by the mid-sized lender.
ENI
The Italian judge called to examine a request by public
prosecutors to appoint a special administrator for Eni's Agip
KCO unit in Kazakhstan as part of a corruption probe will decide
in the coming days, judicial and legal sources said after a
hearing on the case held on Tuesday.
SORIN
The group said its Mirandola plant was damaged in the
earthquakes that have rocked northern Italy on Tuesday and May
20, but no employee was injured. The group said it does not
expect any long-term impact on its business performance, while
the short-term impact is being investigated.
PARMALAT
The dairy group controlled by French cheese maker Lactalis
estimates annual synergies of around $35 million from 2014 as a
result of its acquisition of Lactalis American Group, according
to a document on Parmalat's website.
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
---------------------------------------------------------------
30/05 Eni BOARD
Board meeting to define sell of stake in Snam to
state-controlled financing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.
ECONOMIC INDICATOR
Date GMT City Event
---------------------------------------------------------------
30/05 0800 ROME ISTAT, producer prices - April.
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY
Date GMT City Event
---------------------------------------------------------------
30/05 ROME Treasury sells 2.5-3.5 billion euros new BTPs
(fixed-rate bonds) maturing June 1, 2017, at
4.75 percent coupon; 2.0-2.75 billion euros
seventh tranche BTPs maturing Sept. 1, 2022,
at 5.5 percent coupon.
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
