EURO ZONE CRISIS
U.S. President Barack Obama agreed in separate calls with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti on Wednesday that more needs to be done to bolster the
European economy and boost growth, the White House said.
ITALY DEBT
Total orders for a new inflation-linked bond the Italian
Treasury is targeting at small investors reached 975.6 million
euros on Wednesday, a day before the offer of the 2016 linker
ends.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, MEDIOBANCA
Italian insurer Unipol accepted on Wednesday to take a 61
percent in a new insurer that would be created in a merger with
troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, moving forward towards the creation
of Italy's second-largest insurance group.
MEDIASET
Italy's main political blocs voted along party lines on
Wednesday to name members of telecoms and media regulator Agcom,
prompting bitter complaints from campaigners who had pressed to
open up the secretive appointments process.
RENEWABLE ENERGY
Italy's Industry Ministry said on Wednesday it had proposed
changes to a decree introducing a new incentive scheme for
renewable energy generation.
*RCS Mediagroup
The Italian publisher should reach an accord to sell its
French unit Flammarion by the end of the week, Il Sole-24 Ore
reports.
*Fiat
The automaker's chief executive Sergio Marchionne addresses
the company's controlling shareholders at a closed door meeting
on Thursday, Italian papers report.
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
---------------------------------------------------------------
07/06 Antichi Pellettieri YEAR
07/06 Prada Q1
07/06 0900 Mediacontech AGM
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY
Date GMT City Event
---------------------------------------------------------------
07/06 ROME Treasury offer of new 4-year retail inflation
-linked BTP (fixed rate bonds) ends.
