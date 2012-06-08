The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Standard and Poor's may downgrade Generali because the
sudden replacement of its chief executive has created
uncertainty and threatens to hamper a quick response to
strategic challenges facing Italy's biggest insurer.
SNAM
The gas group signed on Thursday an agreement with 11 banks
for credit lines worth 11 billion euros, securing one of this
year's biggest syndicated loan deals as it gears up to separate
from oil and gas major ENI.
TERNA
Power demand in Italy fell 4.1 percent year-on-year in May
as the economic crisis continues to weigh on consumption.
TELECOM ITALIA
The group is at risk of falling prey to other players as is
the rest of the Italian market because of low capitalisation
levels, several newspapers reported executive chairman Franco
Bernabe as saying. The company has no relations with Mediaset
, he was reported as saying.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank will sign an agreement within the next two weeks to
sell its 12.5 percent stake in broadband company Metroweb for
around 20 million euros, Messaggero said.
* UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI, UNICREDIT
The Permira fund is one of the parties interested in buying
Fondiaria unit Milano Assicurazioni if the competition regulator
orders its sale.
UniCredit CEO said on Thursday the creditor banks of
Fondiaria parent Premafin will call in the shares given as
guarantee for the debt if the planned merger with Unipol does
not go through.
EXOR
The Agnelli family's holding company said on Thursday it
would exercise its rights to buy into a 150 million euro capital
increase at French paper company Sequana only partially
to allow France's Strategic Investment Fund to become a
shareholder.
IMPREGILO
Italian builder Salini filed a complaint on Thursday with
market regulator Consob, saying it aimed to ensure the battle
with the Gavio family to control Impregilo respects the law.
* HERA, ACEGAS-APS
The two regional utilities are close to signing a letter of
intent aimed at a merger, MF said, citing a regional newspaper.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Spain's credit rating was slashed by three notches on
Thursday by Fitch, which signalled it could make further cuts as
the cost of restructuring the country's troubled banking system
spiralled and Greece's crisis deepened.
ITALY DEBT
Italy raised just 1.74 billion euros from this week's
four-day sale of a new inflation-linked 2016 bond aimed at small
investors, with weak demand attributed to poor timing as the
issue came when Italians needed cash for tax payments.
A similar bond in March brought in a
much-larger-than-expected 7.3 billion euros, giving a welcome
boost to the Treasury's hefty refinancing needs.
RENEWABLES
Italy is considering changes to its new incentive scheme for
renewable energy production including a hike to the cap it
previously placed on solar power support as it seeks to head off
criticism from the solar industry and the European Union,
according to a document seen by Reuters.
BANKS
The Bank of Italy will publish on Friday monthly data on
deposits at Italian banks and their holdings of Italian
government bonds.
