The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Euro zone finance ministers rushed Spain into an EU-funded rescue for its debt-stricken banks to pre-empt the threat of a bank run if Greece's debt crisis flares again but any respite for Madrid and the euro may be short-lived.

Italy must push on with reforms to resolve its economic crisis, the industry minister said on Saturday, expressing disappointment at the euro zone's efforts to resolve the wider sovereign debt troubles plaguing the bloc.

Global economic and market conditions are worrying and a renewed slowdown could threaten the sustainability of public debts in Europe and elsewhere, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Saturday.

FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN, MILANO ASSICURAZIONI, UNIPOL MEDIOBANCA

The board of Premafin, the Ligresti family's listed holding that owns 36 percent of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAU, decided in a long meeting on Saturday night to go ahead with a deal with insurer Unipol to rescue its debt-laden insurance group.

The boards of Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni meet on Monday over the deal ahead of a crucial shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

A private equity bid for Fondiaria-SAI spearheaded by seasoned banker Matteo Arpe needs to show it can find the money and expertise to revive the troubled Italian insurer if it is to capitalise on a setback to a rival offer.

UNICREDIT

Italy does not need to fear the situation of the banking sector in Spain, the general manager of Italian bank UniCredit said on Saturday.

FIAT

Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne stuck by the company's targets for 2012 on Friday, even though Europe faces a possible euro zone breakup that could cut car sales to less than 10 million vehicles from 13.1 million in 2011.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Fiat Industrial SpA Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said on Friday that the Italian company is interested in the U.S. truck market.

IMPREGILO

The Gavio family, wich controls the builder's board, is moving to change the board on Monday by naming between 6-7 members, according to Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

A2A

The supervisory board of the Italian regional utility meets to appoint new management board members and management board chairman.

* HERA, ACEGAS BOARDS TO DISCUSS MERGER

The boards of local utilities Hera and Agegas are expected to sign a letter of intent to start merger talks.

