The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Euro zone finance ministers rushed Spain into an EU-funded
rescue for its debt-stricken banks to pre-empt the threat of a
bank run if Greece's debt crisis flares again but any respite
for Madrid and the euro may be short-lived.
Italy must push on with reforms to resolve its economic
crisis, the industry minister said on Saturday, expressing
disappointment at the euro zone's efforts to resolve the wider
sovereign debt troubles plaguing the bloc.
Global economic and market conditions are worrying and a
renewed slowdown could threaten the sustainability of public
debts in Europe and elsewhere, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio
Visco said on Saturday.
FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN, MILANO
ASSICURAZIONI, UNIPOL MEDIOBANCA
The board of Premafin, the Ligresti family's
listed holding that owns 36 percent of Italian insurer
Fondiaria-SAU, decided in a long meeting on Saturday
night to go ahead with a deal with insurer Unipol to
rescue its debt-laden insurance group.
The boards of Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni meet on
Monday over the deal ahead of a crucial shareholder meeting on
Tuesday.
A private equity bid for Fondiaria-SAI spearheaded
by seasoned banker Matteo Arpe needs to show it can find the
money and expertise to revive the troubled Italian insurer if it
is to capitalise on a setback to a rival offer.
UNICREDIT
Italy does not need to fear the situation of the banking
sector in Spain, the general manager of Italian bank UniCredit
said on Saturday.
FIAT
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne stuck by the company's
targets for 2012 on Friday, even though Europe faces a possible
euro zone breakup that could cut car sales to less than 10
million vehicles from 13.1 million in 2011.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
Fiat Industrial SpA Chief Executive Officer Sergio
Marchionne said on Friday that the Italian company is interested
in the U.S. truck market.
IMPREGILO
The Gavio family, wich controls the builder's board, is
moving to change the board on Monday by naming between 6-7
members, according to Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.
A2A
The supervisory board of the Italian regional utility meets
to appoint new management board members and management board
chairman.
* HERA, ACEGAS BOARDS TO DISCUSS MERGER
The boards of local utilities Hera and Agegas are expected
to sign a letter of intent to start merger talks.
