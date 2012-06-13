The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Raising the stakes in Europe's debt crisis, Austria's finance
minister said Italy may need a financial rescue because of its
high borrowing costs, drawing a furious rebuke on Tuesday from
the Italian prime minister.
* ITALY REFORMS
Italy must carry out reforms set out by Prime Minister Mario
Monti to avoid becoming the next country to risk euro zone
contagion after the bailout for Spain's banks, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told an Italian daily.
ITALY BANKS
Italy's banks are not in a situation similar to Spain's
banks because they have much less exposure to the real estate
market, Standard & Poor's primary credit analyst Renato Panichi
told Reuters.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN
, MEDIOBANCA, UNICREDIT
The shareholders of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI approved a
key cash call at parent company Premafin on Tuesday, clearing a
path for Unipol to proceed with its plans to rescue its
loss-making peer.
* TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
Advisors have started exploratory contacts with possible
buyers, including industrial groups and private equity funds,
several Italian newspapers reported.
* RCS MEDIAGROUP
The publisher's board will meet on Friday to discuss among
other things the sale of its French unit Flammarion, Il Sole 24
Ore reported.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The shareholders approved the merger by incorporation of
Lightouse International in Seat Pagine Gialle SpA, the company
said in a statement on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC INDICATOR
Date GMT City Event
---------------------------------------------------------------
13/06 0800 ROME ISTAT, final CPI and HICP - May.
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY
Date GMT City Event
---------------------------------------------------------------
13/06 ROME Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month
BOTs (short-term bills - 364 days).
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
