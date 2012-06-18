The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
GREEK ELECTIONS
* Greece's centre-right New Democracy party, which came
ahead of anti-bailout party SYRIZA on Sunday, will try to form a
coalition on Monday with other parties backing an international
bailout after a narrow victory that eased fears of a sudden
Greek exit from the euro
The euro hit a 1.5-month high, Asian shares rose and
European stock markets were expected to open high after the
Greek electoral outcome eased concerns of a euro break-up.
ITALY
Italy is again flirting with economic disaster, Prime
Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday, as crowds massed in
sporadically violent protest at his austerity programme.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
* Italian insurer regulator ISVAP has given troubled insurer
Fondiaria-SAI 15 days to address grave irregularities
stemming from its ties with certain related companies or face
possible special administration, the company said on Monday.
Fondiaria, the target of two rival takeover bids, has called
a board meeting on June 19 to discuss ISVAP's requests.
ENI, SNAM
The Italian oil and gas major has received expressions of
interest from sovereign funds for the 22.5 percent stake in Snam
it has to sell to exit its investment in the gas grid operator,
an Eni source said on Sunday.
UNICREDIT
Chairman Giuseppe Vita told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday he was
in favour of plans to create a single European bank deposit
guarantee, direct bank access to the euro zone's EFSF rescue
fund, as well as of a progressive unification of public debts in
Europe.
FIAT
Sports-car maker Ferrari has no plans for a listing even
though an IPO is still an option for its owner Fiat, Ferrari's
chairman told Saturday newspaper Milano Finanza.
RCS MEDIAGROUOP
Exclusive talks to sell its French unit Flammarion to
Gallimard were continuing, it said on Friday in a statement
adding the drop in Italian advertising accelerated to more than
10 percent in April and May, while advertising sales in Spain
fell 20 percent in the same two months. The European soccer
championship helped revert the trend so far in June, it said.
SAFILO
The eyewear maker has agreed with unions to offer a
two-year-long "solidarity" contract to workers made redundant by
the loss of an Armani licence, according to a statement on
Friday.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................