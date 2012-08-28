The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS * Finnish government envoys are expected in Rome on Tuesday to discuss with Italian officials how state real estate assets could be used to structure government covered bonds, Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported.

Italy said on Monday it aimed to sell up to 6.5 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds at an auction on Thursday, in the first test of demand for its long-term debt since the European Central Bank pledged to restart a euro zone bond-buying programme.

The European Central Bank will tailor its new bond-buying plan to dispel any concerns that it funds governments, a top ECB policymaker said on Monday in remarks aimed at assuaging the angst of Germany's Bundesbank.

European shares rose on Monday, led by telecoms group Nokia , as the prospect of fresh stimulus measures from central banks continued to underpin the market.

* UBI BANCA

Italy's No.5 bank by assets reported a drop in its net profit dropped to 159.5 million euros ($199.6 million) in the first half of 2012, reflecting higher impairments even as the lender improved its capital base and cut costs. Excluding non-recurring items, in particular a large tax credit in the second quarter of 2011, the bank said on Tuesday its net profit had soared 72 percent to 120.5 million euros from a year earlier.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is due to report results later on Tuesday.

Failure to create a deeper euro zone union would represent an enormous problem for banks, the head of Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

The banks underwriting the combined 2.2 billion-euro capital increases at Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI will decide on Tuesday when to hold an auction of around 665 million euros ($837 million) worth of shares which went unsold, a person familiar with the situation said on Monday.

The auction is expected to start on Sept.3 but the source did not rule out could also be held on Thursday.

Main shareholder Unipol and the Ligresti family have deposited their lists of candidates for the board of Premafin, the holding said in a statement on Monday.

FIAT

Fiat's new 500L car will be launched as scheduled in September despite possible infrastructure delays at Fiat's Kragujevac plant in Serbia where the car is being built, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Workers at Italian car maker Fiat's Grugliasco plant outside Turin are poised to return to their jobs in September to start building a sleek Maserati Quattroporte model, but colleagues elsewhere may not be so fortunate.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The company could accept the spin-off of its telecom wire to reduce its debt and raise resources for its mobile business, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday.

* RCS

The media group may sell other assets together with French Flammarion to avoid raising new equity, some Italian newspapers said on Tuesday.

GENERALI

Generali's CEO Mario Greco will announce on Nov. 9 the date of the presentation of the group's new strategic plan which could be unveiled in early January, Italian newswire Ansa said on Monday citing market talk.

