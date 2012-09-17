The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

FIAT, TOD

Prominent Italian businessman Diego Della Valle, who controls luxury shoemaker Tod's, lashed out at car maker Fiat on Friday, accusing the company and its top manager of a lack of coherence and commitment to Italy.

The unusual move underscored tensions within the country's business elite ahead of next year's general election at a time of deep recession and great financial volatility.

The Italian government is calling on Fiat to clarify its commitment to Italy after the carmaker reiterated its multi-billion-euro investment plan for its home country should not be interpreted as an absolute pledge.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, MEDIASET

A range of company have expressed interest for Telecom Italia Media, including media group Mediaset, several newspapers said on Saturday.

Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday that telecom group 3 Italia, owned by Hutchison Whampoa, was also interested in both the group's television channels - La7 and MTV Italia - and its multiplex platform. The deadline to present non-binding offers is Sept. 24 and 13 potentially interested investors have approached the group, Il Sole said.

Cairo Communications and Discovery Channel are interested in purchasing the group's two television channels, while private equity fund Clessidra is, like 3 Italia, interested in the whole group, the paper said. Other interested parties are Spain's Abertis and EiTowers, Italian newspapers say.

* La Repubblica said on Monday that Mediobanca had decided not to send Mediaset, Ei Towers and Lt Media an "information memorandum" on the group's TV channels. Cairo Communications should receive the information shortly, it said.

La Stampa said Mediaset would make a decision on whether to present a binding offer.

SNAM RETE GAS

State-owned Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has agreed, together with the European Investment Bank, to finace 300 million euros to help the company build two new gas networks in Northern Italy, it said in a statement late on Friday. Total investment in the project is at 400 million euros.

PRELIOS

U.S. group Fortress and an Italian consortium led by businessman Massimo Caputi remain interested in taking over struggling Italian real estate management company Prelios, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday. The deadline to present non-binding offers for Prelios is Sept. 20.