The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
FIAT, TOD
Prominent Italian businessman Diego Della Valle, who
controls luxury shoemaker Tod's, lashed out at car
maker Fiat on Friday, accusing the company and its top
manager of a lack of coherence and commitment to Italy.
The unusual move underscored tensions within the country's
business elite ahead of next year's general election at a time
of deep recession and great financial volatility.
The Italian government is calling on Fiat to
clarify its commitment to Italy after the carmaker reiterated
its multi-billion-euro investment plan for its home country
should not be interpreted as an absolute pledge.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, MEDIASET
A range of company have expressed interest for Telecom
Italia Media, including media group Mediaset, several
newspapers said on Saturday.
Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday that telecom group 3 Italia,
owned by Hutchison Whampoa, was also interested in
both the group's television channels - La7 and MTV Italia - and
its multiplex platform. The deadline to present non-binding
offers is Sept. 24 and 13 potentially interested investors have
approached the group, Il Sole said.
Cairo Communications and Discovery Channel are interested in
purchasing the group's two television channels, while private
equity fund Clessidra is, like 3 Italia, interested in the whole
group, the paper said. Other interested parties are Spain's
Abertis and EiTowers, Italian newspapers say.
* La Repubblica said on Monday that Mediobanca had decided
not to send Mediaset, Ei Towers and Lt Media an "information
memorandum" on the group's TV channels. Cairo Communications
should receive the information shortly, it said.
La Stampa said Mediaset would make a decision on whether to
present a binding offer.
SNAM RETE GAS
State-owned Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has agreed, together
with the European Investment Bank, to finace 300 million euros
to help the company build two new gas networks in Northern
Italy, it said in a statement late on Friday. Total investment
in the project is at 400 million euros.
PRELIOS
U.S. group Fortress and an Italian consortium led by
businessman Massimo Caputi remain interested in taking over
struggling Italian real estate management company Prelios, Il
Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday. The deadline to present
non-binding offers for Prelios is Sept. 20.