* ITALIAN GDP

The Italian government is due to revise down its forecast for gross domestic product in 2012 to -2.1/2.2 percent from -1.2 percent when it presents its updated budget plan on Friday, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday.

FIAT

Fiat boss Sergio Marchionne said he will not close car factories in Italy despite a plunging domestic market, responding to calls from unions and politicians to clarify a multi-billion euro investment plan.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's biggest telecoms company, Telecom Italia, may decide to spin off its valuable fixed-line network by the end of the year, as the country presses ahead with plans to expand fast broadband services.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, TOD'S

The head of luxury shoemaker Tod's said he had increased his stake in RCS Mediagroup, the publisher of Italy's most influential newspaper, raising the prospect of a power struggle between its major shareholders.

* ENI, SNAM

Sovereign wealth funds from Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi are interested in buying part of the shares Italian oil major Eni will sell to exit gas transport group Snam, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Eni could be forced to pay one billion euros in a settlement with Dutch trading company GasTerra after the Dutch company won a dispute over the terms of two gas contracts with the oil group, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday.

* PRELIOS

The Italian real estate management company is expected to examine takeover proposals at a board meeting on Sept. 26, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* ACEA

Italian utility company ACEA has chosen Rothschild and Banca IMI as advisers for the possible sale of its solar energy activities worth 150-170 million euros, Italian daily MF said on Wednesday.

* AMPLIFON

The Italian hearing aid group enters the Polish market through a joint venture created with two Polish partners, Amplifon said on Wednesday.

